Why Super Bowl TV Ratings Will Be Down This Year

1. Last year’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs drew 127.7 million viewers for Fox. It set a new record for the most watched telecast in television history.

My guess is that NBC won’t come close to topping this on Sunday, despite Nielsen using a new viewership measurement system that has seen big increases across the board for most sporting events in recent months.

For one reason, last year’s Super Bowl aired on Fox’s free streaming service, Tubi. This year’s Super Bowl will air on Peacock, which is a paid service. Tubi has 97 million active users. Peacock has 44 million subscribers.

Another big reason why this Super Bowl won’t be watched by as many people as last year’s is because of who is here and who isn’t here.

Travis Kelce’s fiancée is not part of this Super Bowl. That eliminates a large portion of people who watched last year’s Super Bowl despite not caring even one bit about football. Patrick Mahomes has also reached that level where the non-NFL fan may tune in to see him play. Sam Darnold and Drake Maye will not bring in one of those fans.

Darnold is a great story, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is unbelievably fun to watch and Mike Vrabel has done an amazing job, but this Super Bowl lacks superstars and personalities. There’s just nothing there for the fringe fan.

In addition, ratings for the AFC and NFC championship games were soft compared to last year when you factor in Nielsen’s new measuring system. The Patriots-Broncos game drew 48.6 million viewers, while Rams-Seahawks pulled in 46 million viewers. The year before, Commanders-Eagles drew 44.2 million viewers, while Chiefs-Bills landed a massive 57.4 million viewers.

This isn’t doom and gloom, though. The game will draw more than 100 million viewers and it will be the most watched telecast of 2026. NBC will be more than happy when the ratings come out. But Fox doesn’t have to worry about its record being broken this year.

2. SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo did an interview with ESPN’s Kevin Clark in which he eviscerated Tony Dungy for refusing to reveal who he put on his ballot for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame voting.

3. First Take has done 18 hours of shows since the Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl was set. Anyone complaining because the show discussed the Cowboys on Thursday is just looking for cheap engagement. Are they supposed to spend every single minute of every two-hour show talking only about the Seahawks and Patriots? Ten minutes of Cowboys talk out of 18 hours isn’t anything to get worked up about—unless you’re looking for those easy “likes.”

4. This made me LOL.

5. Shams Charania reported last week that it was expected Giannis would be traded from the Bucks. The Bucks did not trade Giannis before Thursday’s deadline. So the Bucks decided to tweak Shams.

