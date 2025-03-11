Texans Agree to $4.25 Million Deal With Key Offensive Free Agent
The Houston Texans have added a veteran piece to their offensive line.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Texans have agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million contract with offensive guard Laken Tomlinson, holding a max value of $5 million.
Tomlinson has primarily acted as a left guard throughout his 10-year career, last playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024 to start all 17 games.
For the Texans, he'll likely fill in as a replacement on the left side of the interior following the decision to trade former first-rounder Kenyon Green earlier in the day.
The Texans have made a flurry of moves on the offensive line to kick off their offseason, moving on from three starters in Green, alongside veterans Shaq Mason and Laremy Tunsil, who was dealt to the Washington Commanders.
It's far from a shock to see the Texans stay aggressive in changing up their front lines. Following a season where C.J. Stroud was under constant duress as the league's second-most sacked quarterback, Houston is making sure to stay busy in their efforts to improve.
Tomlinson, a former Pro Bowler, is the latest to factor into the mix.
Expect the Texans to continue doing work to their offensive line as they attempt to right the ship after a bumpy year of production during the 2024 campaign.
