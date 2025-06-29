Bills Central

Josh Allen has 'size, speed, power, arm strength,' but one thing is missing

The Buffalo Bills have an elite quarterback, but the package is not yet complete

Ralph Ventre

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

He hasn't turned 30 years old yet, but Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has already had quite a career in the NFL.

The 2018 first-round draft pick has led the Bills to six consecutive playoff appearances and five straight AFC East titles. Coinciding with the divisional dominance, Allen became the first NFL player ever to account for 40+ total touchdowns five years in a row. Furthermore, the four-time MVP finalist finally won the award for the first time this past winter.

"He might be the physically, most-gifted quarterback we've ever seen. Size, speed, power, arm strength," said former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh this past week on FS1's The Facility. "Everybody said, 'oh, he got really, really good when Stefon Diggs got here.' Then, Diggs leaves, and it was like 'uh, Josh Allen's gonna fall off.' He got better and won MVP."

TRENDING: Josh Allen breaks from Bills' paradoxical stance on heavily-debated NFL-wide issue

There is, however, one important piece missing from Allen's résumé, and it likely prevents him from being viewed as one of the elite quarterbacks to ever play. The Bills have yet to win a Super Bowl with their decorated field general leading the charge. In fact, Allen has yet to even play in the big game, having lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in both of his AFC Championship Game appearances.

Josh Allen TD
Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids Kansas City's Nazeeh Johnson and Drue Tranquill on his late fourth quarter touchdown carry into the end zone in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Closing in the deal, and delivering Buffalo's first-ever Super Bowl title, would lift Allen into the top tier of quarterbacks, placing him amongst the GOATs.

RELATED: Josh Allen's influence on Texas QB Arch Manning revealed at passing academy

"He would be on the precipice of being one of the greatest QBs to ever play," said Houshmandzadeh, who played 11 NFL seasons before retiring in 2012. "To me, if Josh Allen wins a Super Bowl, all he does is debate himself historically. If he wins a Super Bowl, he's gonna be talked about as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever."

It's hard, if not impossible, to disagree with Houshmandzadeh on this one.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News