Josh Allen has 'size, speed, power, arm strength,' but one thing is missing
He hasn't turned 30 years old yet, but Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has already had quite a career in the NFL.
The 2018 first-round draft pick has led the Bills to six consecutive playoff appearances and five straight AFC East titles. Coinciding with the divisional dominance, Allen became the first NFL player ever to account for 40+ total touchdowns five years in a row. Furthermore, the four-time MVP finalist finally won the award for the first time this past winter.
"He might be the physically, most-gifted quarterback we've ever seen. Size, speed, power, arm strength," said former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh this past week on FS1's The Facility. "Everybody said, 'oh, he got really, really good when Stefon Diggs got here.' Then, Diggs leaves, and it was like 'uh, Josh Allen's gonna fall off.' He got better and won MVP."
There is, however, one important piece missing from Allen's résumé, and it likely prevents him from being viewed as one of the elite quarterbacks to ever play. The Bills have yet to win a Super Bowl with their decorated field general leading the charge. In fact, Allen has yet to even play in the big game, having lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in both of his AFC Championship Game appearances.
Closing in the deal, and delivering Buffalo's first-ever Super Bowl title, would lift Allen into the top tier of quarterbacks, placing him amongst the GOATs.
"He would be on the precipice of being one of the greatest QBs to ever play," said Houshmandzadeh, who played 11 NFL seasons before retiring in 2012. "To me, if Josh Allen wins a Super Bowl, all he does is debate himself historically. If he wins a Super Bowl, he's gonna be talked about as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever."
It's hard, if not impossible, to disagree with Houshmandzadeh on this one.
