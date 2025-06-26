Trey Smith Reveals Journey of Learning to Protect Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs' main priority this offseason was to further boost the offensive line. Seeing that the O-Line was one of the reasons the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, adding insurance was the best option if the Chiefs wish to make it back to the NFL playoffs.
While the offensive line as a whole had its faults, one of the better pieces of the line was starting right guard Trey Smith. Smith once again was excellent on the right side of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, earning an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 78.8 and ranking as the 14th best guard per PFF grading metrics.
Smith has had a growing career since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time back in 2021. His size and strength have only benefited the offensive line in Kansas City, but it's also due to the experience that he's gotten in protecting Mahomes.
That being said, Smith joined the New Heights podcast hosted by tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason to discuss several topics. One of those topics was how Smith learned to protect Mahomes, as well as how impressive Mahomes is as a whole.
"It was difficult at the beginning, but then, I think the best part about it is just watching his greatness," Smith said. "And it's not like the big moments per se. It's like little stuff he does in practice, like how the hell he throw that ball."
"A lot of times with Pat, man, he's just going to keep extending and extending and extending and a lot of times, if you really just hold on, bro, he's going to make something huge happen."
Smith is the perfect player for Mahomes on the offensive line. As stated earlier, his size and power often get him double-teamed, but he still finds ways to help Mahomes and the rest of the offense in those tough plays. Lucky for Smith, Mahomes knows a thing or two about how to make something out of nothing.
With Smith holding down the right side of the offensive line, allowing Mahomes enough time to secure a big play, the Chiefs could easily see themselves right back in the playoff hunt, or even the Super Bowl scene.
