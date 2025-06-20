Bills' Dion Dawkins makes 'Today Show' debut that's far from football related
We all know Dion Dawkins is down to speak as an ambassador when given the opportunity. But who knew he'd be doing so about cornhole?
The Buffalo Bills' four-time Pro Bowl left tackle joined the Today Show as an ambassador on behalf of the American Cornhole League. Dawkins shared how he got connected to the game, specifically through his friend who invited the Schknow Man to a tournament in his homestate in Atlantic City.
Dawkins came to the show to play with Melvin and his fellow hosts, Carson Daly and Laura Jarrett, and share some tips about the game, from how to hold the beanbag to techniques when throwing.
"How I hold it, you want all the beans to kind fit in your hand," said Dawkins to show host Craig Melvin.
"A comfortable feel, but I have big hands. So whatever is your comfortable position, let the bag sit in your hand, then you kind of want to figure out where you want to throw. And most people don't know this, on the bag, there's a slide side and a stick side."
Dawkins said he likes the "stick" of the two sides facing down, then aiming for the middle of the board, which allows the bag to slide to the hole more effectively for more scoring opportunities.
The game of cornhole has been a fixture for Dawkins dating back to 2022. The Temple product may have pushed the game on his Bills teammates too, as he shared that his quarterback, Josh Allen, is "very good" at the summertime party game.
As for football, Melvin asked Dawkins his thoughts on the 2025 season, which Dawkins, of course, opined.
"In my mind, any time we're on the field, we have a chance. As long as we've got 17," Dawkins said. "As long as we've got the running backs and receivers, the head coach, the Pegulas, I got us."
Hopefully, Dawkins can continue using cornhole to keep him busy until training camp.
