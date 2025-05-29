Aaron Banks Shares Cheesy Anecdote About Signing with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Banks’ first foray into the NFL free agency didn’t last long.
“I didn’t get a lot of contact from my agent [Kyle McCarthy] until the [negotiating] window opened on that Monday,” Banks said at Green Bay Packers OTAs on Wednesday. “He hit me and was like, ‘Hey we got good news. Think cheese.’ So, I was like, ‘All right, deal’s done. Sounds good.’”
After reaching three consecutive NFC Championship Games with the San Francisco 49ers to start his career, including beating the Packers on their way to reaching the Super Bowl in 2023, Banks was thrilled to be going from one contending team to another.
“I was excited,” Banks said. “I think it’s a very competitive and hard-working team, just playing against them, playing against this defense. You know it’s different when you see it on tape versus actually playing against a team and kind of seeing the brotherhood and the culture that they have here. So, I was excited to join it.”
With the 49ers, Banks blocked for Christian McCaffrey and protected for Brock Purdy. With the Packers, he’ll block for Josh Jacobs, who he called a “dawg,” and protect for Jordan Love.
“I always thought he was a really good quarterback and a really good leader. Now getting to see it up front, I don’t think anything other than that,” Banks said of Love. “I think he’s a great leader. I think he leads the huddle. Not only that, he leads in the locker room and he’s just a really good player.”
The Packers, looking to beef up the interior of their offensive line to make life easier for Love and Jacobs, were excited to add the ascending talent to their offensive line. The four-year, $67 million contract made him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL.
With money comes validation that the 2021 second-round pick, who barely played as a rookie but started 43 games the past three seasons, is on his way.
“I think anybody would say that it is a testament to the hard work that you put in and how hard you play,” Banks said.
Banks is part of a revamped interior of the Packers’ offensive line, as he was inserted into his customary spot at left guard and Elgton Jenkins – who was not present for the start of OTAs and Banks said he has not spoken to – was moved to center.
“Yeah, he’s a pretty big guy out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s played a lot of football, and there’s a lot of similarities in regards to the scheme from where he came from to what we do. Obviously, we know what he’s capable of doing, but it also provides us with a lot of flexibility with everyone else around him.”
Saying Banks is “pretty big” is an understatement, with the Packers listing him at 325 pounds. He’s part of a Green Bay line that, along with the addition of 335-pound rookie Anthony Belton, is trending toward power rather than athleticism.
“I think I bring physicality,” Banks said. “I think I bring leadership and experience, being that I’ve played a number of playoff games. I’ve played a lot of football, and in a similar scheme. So, I think just a veteran presence but also still young.”
The second guard selected in 2021, Banks played five snaps on offense as a rookie. He moved into the starting lineup in 2022 but allowed five sacks, according to Sports Info Solutions. He allowed just one sack the past two seasons, though.
So, having established himself as a quality starter, what’s the next step?
Banks pointed to team success, not individual accolades.
“I want to win a Super Bowl. That’s it. Been close. Just want to win one,” Banks said.
After losing in overtime to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, an outcome that “definitely drives me,” he believes Green Bay is the right place to make that goal a reality.
“I feel like they’ve been so close,” Banks said. “They’ve been in the playoffs every year and it’s a young team and guys are only getting better. I think as the younger guys on this team start to become older guys and then we start to bring everybody along, I just think we’re really close. I think we have all the tools and all the pieces to get there – and not only get there but win it.”