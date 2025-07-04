Titans Rookie Could Create Opportunity for Struggling Veteran
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is going into the season expected to catch passes from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Ridley caught for just over 1,000 yards from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in his first season with the Titans, but with Ward coming in at the quarterback position, things could improve for the 30-year-old.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze believes the Titans are on the right path with Ridley and Ward.
"He told us he's much more comfortable in this system heading into Year 2," Freeze wrote of Ridley.
"It's a lot less thinking and adjusting for him. And as for his burgeoning connection with Cam Ward, it's been tangibly different how much smoother they feel together so far. It's still very early, and the pads haven't come on yet. But this time last year, Levis to Ridley looked hard. And right now, Ward to Ridley looks easy. Hopefully these positives manifest on the field at the same or better clip that he was playing at in the final 11 games of the year."
Ridley is expected to be the top target in a new-look offense for the Titans. The team added several wide receivers to the roster during the offseason, including Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.
Ridley is entering the second season of a five-year deal he signed in 2024 and the hope is that he continues to be the No. 1 wideout the Titans are paying him to be.
If Ridley can continue producing at a high level and grow as Ward's top receiver, the Titans should be in good shape throughout the season.
Ridley is getting his body ready and enjoying the final few weeks off before training camp begins on July 22.
