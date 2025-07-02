Can RB Cam Skattebo Give NY Giants Running Game an Extra Pop of Power?
The New York Giants spent the offseason reshaping the outlook of their team, which includes their offensive backfield that finished 23rd in total rushing yards last season and has lacked a “thunder” component in the backfield for quite some time.
One of the newest and most intriguing additions to the room is rookie running back Cam Skattebo, a physical and versatile prospect from Arizona State, a player whom the Giants hope will provide the power back element to the running game.
A day 3 draft pick, Skattebo, according to Shaun Aguano, his former position coach at Arizona State, is a classic blue-collar worker who plays the game with an underdog mentality.
"Intense guy that played the underdog mentality the whole time. What people often don't understand, and you may not find this too often, is that he loves football. He's an all-ball guy. That kind of persuaded me to jump on him real quick and persuade him to get to Arizona State,” Aguano told the Giants Huddle podcast.
"His football intelligence is probably one of the most elite things about him, as well as his athletic ability. But he understands the game of football and loves the game of football."
Skatebo is also grounded and determined to prove his value to his new team.
“How many snaps of the NFL have you seen me play? Zero, right? I've proved nothing,” he said when asked about playing with a chip on his shoulder during the rookie minicamp in May.
“I've proved what I am in college, but I've proved nothing at this level. Now, where I am, I have to prove myself, and whether that's over five years or 10 years, I'm going to continue to prove myself. I'm the best, do it for the longest, so continue to do that and just work my butt off until time comes.”
Cam Skattebo, RB
- Height: 5-10
- Weight: 216 pounds
- Experience: 0 Years
- College: Arizona State
- How acquired: D3-105
2024 in Review
Skattebo rushed for 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season at Arizona State, earning praise for his downhill style, vision through contact, and ability to contribute as a pass-catcher.
An even more impressive part of Skattebo’s game has been his ability to force missed tackles. He finished his four-year college career (two at Sacramento, two at Arizona State) with 262 missed forced tackles, 103 of which came in his final college season with Arizona State last year.
Not surprisingly, Skattebo posted a 4.09 yards after contact average per attempt, which wasn’t even the best average of his four-year college career–that came in 2021, his first college season (at Sacramento), when he averaged 6.14 yards after contact per attempt.
His ability to break tackles is partially due to his compact frame and having a low center of gravity. He also has an unstoppable motor in which he keeps his legs moving, even if a defender does make contact.
He also returned kicks and even threw a handful of trick-play passes, showcasing a team-first mentality. He was among the many standouts from the college football playoffs, having a huge game in the Peach Bowl against Texas, against whom he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Contract and Cap info
Skattebo signed a four-year, $5.273 million contract with $1.073 million fully guaranteed, which is his signing bonus. His deal does not include any other guaranteed money or perks, such as workout bonuses or incentives.
In Year 1 of his deal, Skattebo will count for $1.108 million against the Giants’ salary cap, or approximately 0.4%. He carries an $840,000 base salary in addition to the $268,260 prorated signing bonus.
Currently, Skattebo just missed landing in the Giants’ top 51 salary cap hits; the Top 51 rule is currently in place until the first week of the season.
2025 Preview
Skattebo enters training camp in a crowded but unsettled backfield. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the projected starter for Week 1, and currently, it’s believed that Devin Singletary will be RB2.
But if Skattebo, who missed most of the spring workouts with an undisclosed injury, is healthy and ready to go, he will try to make a case to leap ahead of Singletary.
During the earlier part of the spring when he was able to practice, Skattebo showed good hands as a receiver, an advantage he could hold over Singletary.
Where the rookie will need to show that a key for him will be to show he can flash early, especially in pass protection and short-yardage work, he could force his way into the rotation.
Training camp will determine whether Skattebo is ready for a meaningful role or will be eased into a supporting role behind more experienced players.
Skattebo may not arrive with the expectations of a high draft pick, but his hard-nosed style and versatility could make him a fan favorite as the Giants transition into a new offensive era.