Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in Arrowhead next year.

Tanner Cappellini

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs logos on display during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Every decade has its NFL Dynasty. The 70's had the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 80's had the San Francisco 49ers, the 90's had the Dallas Cowboys, the 2000's and 2010's had the New England Patriots, and the 2020's have the Kansas City Chiefs.

A good amount of the success is due to Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid. However, a good amount of the team has been built up with great depth, and there are some Sun Devils who could help with that.

Defense

Starting with a more underrated side of the ball, Chiefs Defensive Coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, has done an absolutely fantastic job with the defense in coming up in clutch moments for the Chiefs. However, the defensive line could also have another potential star-level player to make it a more dominant unit.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

George Karlaftis has done a good edge rusher for the Chiefs, but they could pair up Prince Dorbah or Clayton Smith with Karlaftis. Both would be great fits for KC, but Dorbah would be a better scheme fit for Spagnuolo's defense. Dorbah has the length and movement that would be a good pairing with Karlaftis.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Prince Dorbah
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) fires up the crowd against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jacob Rich Kongaika 

Pairing up Kongaika with future Defensive Tackle and future Hall of Famer, Chris Jones, would be a stellar move for the Chiefs. Kongaika has been a very effective player for ASU, but he could even better his game next to a superstar player like Chris Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive End Chris Jones
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Offense

Sam Leavitt

The idea of Sam Leavitt to KC sounds weird at first, but it could work and there is precedent of this type of move happening. First of all, KC is not moving on from Patrick Mahomes at all.

However, if Leavitt falls in the draft, say to the third or fourth round, the Chiefs could draft Leavitt as a developmental piece, have him study behind Mahomes, play him in the preseason, and then trade him for a higher draft pick in future years.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This idea of a college QB getting drafted somewhat high and sitting behind a Hall of Fame QB has happened as when the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 2 of the 2014 NFL Draft. Garoppolo was with New England till 2017, till he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick. So Leavitt could sit behind Mahomes for a couple of years and then go to another team to be their starter and for KC to get a high draft pick.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Tight End

Chamon Metayer to the Chiefs is more of a conventional route, as Hall of Famer Travis Kelce could retire with in the next year or so, so Metayer could be the Chiefs next great tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Metyer, like Kelce, has really great hands. Mahomes has had an excellent chemistry with Kelce, and while that chemistry cannot able to be duplicated, bringing in Metayer would still be a great fit for Andy Reid's offense. Outside of the tight end, the Chiefs have done a great job and pretty of weapons for Mahomes to use.

Overall, the Chiefs are a farily complete roster, but some Sun Devils could help them.

