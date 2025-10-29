Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the Kansas City Chiefs
Every decade has its NFL Dynasty. The 70's had the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 80's had the San Francisco 49ers, the 90's had the Dallas Cowboys, the 2000's and 2010's had the New England Patriots, and the 2020's have the Kansas City Chiefs.
A good amount of the success is due to Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid. However, a good amount of the team has been built up with great depth, and there are some Sun Devils who could help with that.
Defense
Starting with a more underrated side of the ball, Chiefs Defensive Coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, has done an absolutely fantastic job with the defense in coming up in clutch moments for the Chiefs. However, the defensive line could also have another potential star-level player to make it a more dominant unit.
Defensive Line
George Karlaftis has done a good edge rusher for the Chiefs, but they could pair up Prince Dorbah or Clayton Smith with Karlaftis. Both would be great fits for KC, but Dorbah would be a better scheme fit for Spagnuolo's defense. Dorbah has the length and movement that would be a good pairing with Karlaftis.
Jacob Rich Kongaika
Pairing up Kongaika with future Defensive Tackle and future Hall of Famer, Chris Jones, would be a stellar move for the Chiefs. Kongaika has been a very effective player for ASU, but he could even better his game next to a superstar player like Chris Jones.
Offense
Sam Leavitt
The idea of Sam Leavitt to KC sounds weird at first, but it could work and there is precedent of this type of move happening. First of all, KC is not moving on from Patrick Mahomes at all.
However, if Leavitt falls in the draft, say to the third or fourth round, the Chiefs could draft Leavitt as a developmental piece, have him study behind Mahomes, play him in the preseason, and then trade him for a higher draft pick in future years.
This idea of a college QB getting drafted somewhat high and sitting behind a Hall of Fame QB has happened as when the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in Round 2 of the 2014 NFL Draft. Garoppolo was with New England till 2017, till he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick. So Leavitt could sit behind Mahomes for a couple of years and then go to another team to be their starter and for KC to get a high draft pick.
Tight End
Chamon Metayer to the Chiefs is more of a conventional route, as Hall of Famer Travis Kelce could retire with in the next year or so, so Metayer could be the Chiefs next great tight end.
Metyer, like Kelce, has really great hands. Mahomes has had an excellent chemistry with Kelce, and while that chemistry cannot able to be duplicated, bringing in Metayer would still be a great fit for Andy Reid's offense. Outside of the tight end, the Chiefs have done a great job and pretty of weapons for Mahomes to use.
Overall, the Chiefs are a farily complete roster, but some Sun Devils could help them.
