Sun Devil Fits for the Dallas Cowboys
There was a time when the Dallas Cowboys seemed invincible. They were winning MVPS, taking home Lombardis and seeing a ton of success. However, that has slowed down recently. The Cowboys, though, could reclaim their glory. One way to do this is through the NFL Draft, so who are some Arizona State Sun Devils that would fit the team?
Offense
The Cowboys offense is very interstingly construcuted. As, passing wise the team is pretty steady
- They have a franchise Quarterback in the veteran Dak Prescott.
- Two top tier receivers in the game. CeeDee Lamb is considered to be one of the top 5-7 receivers in the game due to his incredible route running and catching.
- New acquired Steelers receiver George Pickens will add an explosive element to the Dallas passing game.
- A reliable tight end in Jake Ferguson.
So, while the passing game is great, the running game could use a lot of help. Starting with the starters as the Cowboys could look to draft one of ASU's backs. Last season, some people had the Cowboys taking Cam Skattebo in Mock Drafts; however, that did not happen and Skattebo went to the rival New York Giants.
Kanye Udoh would be a seamless fit into the Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense. His offense focuses on a physical style that also prioritizes vision and patience. This type of running fits Udoh like a glove.
Udoh is a player who could be a nice mid-round steal for Dallas. When Dak has had franchise running backs like Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard, he has had a lot of success. So, having Udoh in the backfield would make Prescott and everyone else's life easier.
Even though the Cowboys did draft the highly talented Tyler Booker in Round 1 of last year, the offensive line is still a need. ASU Left Tackle Josh Atkins would be a really great fit in the white and blue.
Atkins has shown that he has the potential to be a franchise tackle. He has really solid footwork and has great physical traits. He has shown flashes of being a top-tier offensive lineman in college. His game could translate very fluently to the NFL level.
It is important to note that the Cowboys hired Arizona Cardinals Offensive Line Coach Klayton Adams to be Dallas's new Offensive Coordinator. So, Dallas will have a great teacher for offensive linemen.
Defense
Going from the unit that blocks defensive linemen to the defensive linemen themselves, as it is a need for Dallas. There is in part of the trade rumors surrounding superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons has requested a trade, so he could be off the team before the 2025 season starts. There is even a good chance that by the time this article comes out, Parson is no longer a Cowboy.
Prince Dorbah would be a good addition to the Dallas D-Line. Dorbah has shown that when he is consistent, he can be a reliable edge rusher. Dorbah could be in Dallas for many seasons as a quality defensive player.
Additionally, on the D-Line, defensive tackle is also a huge need. C.J. Fite or Jacob Rich Kongaika would both be nice selections for Dallas in the middle of the draft.
In conclusion, Dallas has some of the best top-end talent in the whole NFL. However, there are some needs that Sun Devil players could patch up to help Dallas reach the ultimate goal of winning the Lombardi.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.