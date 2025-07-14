47 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is officially less than seven weeks away - Kenny Dillingham's team is set to roll into week one with a top 25 ranking.
The 2025 season is set to begin 47 days from now - game one is set for Saturday, August 30 against in-state foe Northern Arizona in a game that is set to begin at 7 P.M. local time.
In honor of the 47 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 47 jersey during their time with the program.
Bob Hendricks (50)
Art Odom (52)
Dave Graybill (53)
James Scott (54)
Tom Grassl (55)
Dave Fonner (56)
Billy Hughes (71)
Lonnie Graffel (72-73)
Gregg Anderson (74-75)
Norm Ehasz (76-77)
Mike Lee (78-79)
Wayne Apuna (80-82)
Brian Noble (83-84)
Drew Metcalf (86-90)
Mike Phair (91-92)
Chris Finn (93-96)
Eric Fields (97)
Darrel Turner (99-00-01-02)
Matt Gorczyca (01)
Nick Clapp (01)
Gerald Munns (06-10)
Josh Hubner (11-12)
Matthew Thompson (14-16)
Vincenzo Granatelli (21)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 Sun Devil season being only 47 days away from starting when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.