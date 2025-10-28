Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In 2020, Quarterback Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second franchise Super Bowl Ring. However, the Buccaneers are a franchise that has continued to battle and been one of the better NFL Teams. They have great players, but who are some Sun Devils that could help continue to make Tampa Bay a successful organization?
Defense
The Buccaneers currently one of the best offenses in the league, so defense is first up for Tampa.
Pass Rusher
Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles is a great defensive-minded head coach, and edge rusher Clayton Smith would be an excellent fit for his defense. Bowles values players who have extremely great physical tools such as speed, size, and power. Smith fits that profile perfectly and would be a dangerous element to an already really nice D-line for the Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers' Vita Vea is a fantastic defensive tackle in the NFL, as he can cause so much disruption to opposing NFL offensive lines. Since Vea causes so much disruption and distraction, Tampa Bay could draft another defensive tackle to make a dynamic duo. C.J. Fite would be a player who fits the mold of the Buccaneers' defense extremely well.
Linebackers
Buccaneers Veteran Lavonte David is a future Hall of Famer and one of the better linebackers in the league, as he has been playing at a high level for a very long time. The Buccaneers had been looking for a running mate for David for a while.
In 2019, they drafted LSU linebacker Devin White; however, White was not the long-term answer as he is currently a starter for the Las Vegas Raiders. So the Bucs are still looking for a running mate.
So, Keyshaun Elliott could enter the picture as a number two linebacker. Elliott could eventually take up the mantle for Davis, as he is a do-it-all linebacker. Whether it be coverage, tackling, or reading defenses, David can truly do it all. He would be an excellent culture fit for Tampa Bay.
Offense
QB Baker Mayfield is playing at a MVP Level this season, so Quaterback is not a need for this team.
Tyson to Tampa Bay
One interesting move that could be made is if Tampa Bay traded up for ASU superstar receiver Jordyn Tyson. The Buccaneers have rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has been amazing for the team. Egbuka has shown off fantastic route running and looks like a pro, even though this is his first year.
The idea of pairing up Egbuka and Tyson would terrify NFL defenses for years to come, and with veteran receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin having some serious injuries as of late, the Bucs could look to trade up for Tyson. Baker Mayfield likes to throw on the run, and Tyson is great at getting open when Sam Leavitt is on the run, so Tyson and Mayfield would be a great combo.
Outside of a potential trade-up for Tyson, the Buccaneers' offense is set with one of the better offensive lines and a great running back in Bucky Irving. Overall, the Buccaneers should be a very competitive years to come.
