Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in The Lightning Capital of the World next season.

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo at Raymond James Stadium before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo at Raymond James Stadium before the game between Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In 2020, Quarterback Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second franchise Super Bowl Ring. However, the Buccaneers are a franchise that has continued to battle and been one of the better NFL Teams. They have great players, but who are some Sun Devils that could help continue to make Tampa Bay a successful organization?

The Super Bowl 55 ring to commemorate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 8, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Super Bowl 55 ring to commemorate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defense

The Buccaneers currently one of the best offenses in the league, so defense is first up for Tampa.

Pass Rusher

Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles is a great defensive-minded head coach, and edge rusher Clayton Smith would be an excellent fit for his defense. Bowles values players who have extremely great physical tools such as speed, size, and power. Smith fits that profile perfectly and would be a dangerous element to an already really nice D-line for the Buccaneers.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea is a fantastic defensive tackle in the NFL, as he can cause so much disruption to opposing NFL offensive lines. Since Vea causes so much disruption and distraction, Tampa Bay could draft another defensive tackle to make a dynamic duo. C.J. Fite would be a player who fits the mold of the Buccaneers' defense extremely well.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman C.J. Fite
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Linebackers

Buccaneers Veteran Lavonte David is a future Hall of Famer and one of the better linebackers in the league, as he has been playing at a high level for a very long time. The Buccaneers had been looking for a running mate for David for a while.

In 2019, they drafted LSU linebacker Devin White; however, White was not the long-term answer as he is currently a starter for the Las Vegas Raiders. So the Bucs are still looking for a running mate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David and Head Coach Todd Bowles
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) speaks with head coach Todd Bowles during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

So, Keyshaun Elliott could enter the picture as a number two linebacker. Elliott could eventually take up the mantle for Davis, as he is a do-it-all linebacker. Whether it be coverage, tackling, or reading defenses, David can truly do it all. He would be an excellent culture fit for Tampa Bay.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offense

QB Baker Mayfield is playing at a MVP Level this season, so Quaterback is not a need for this team.

Tyson to Tampa Bay

One interesting move that could be made is if Tampa Bay traded up for ASU superstar receiver Jordyn Tyson. The Buccaneers have rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has been amazing for the team. Egbuka has shown off fantastic route running and looks like a pro, even though this is his first year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) receives a pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The idea of pairing up Egbuka and Tyson would terrify NFL defenses for years to come, and with veteran receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin having some serious injuries as of late, the Bucs could look to trade up for Tyson. Baker Mayfield likes to throw on the run, and Tyson is great at getting open when Sam Leavitt is on the run, so Tyson and Mayfield would be a great combo.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Outside of a potential trade-up for Tyson, the Buccaneers' offense is set with one of the better offensive lines and a great running back in Bucky Irving. Overall, the Buccaneers should be a very competitive years to come.

