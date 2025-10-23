Breaking Down the Impact of Tyson’s Injury on ASU
After an absolutely amazing and thrilling win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, there was a lot of excitement around Kenny Dillingham's football program. However, some of that excitement was brought down when it was announced on Wednesday that Jordyn Tyson will miss week 9 of the ASU football season against the Houston Cougars. How big is this loss for ASU?
Reason to Panic: Red Zone
The biggest way that Tyson could be missed for Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo's unit is in the red zone. ASU has struggled down there at times during this season, and that is where Tyson has really shined the most. For instance, in the Texas Tech game, ASU struggled to find the red zone early on; however, they were able to find it when Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw a touchdown to Tyson.
So, Tyson being out is a huge, huge blow to an already struggling Red Zone offense. The Houston Cougars' defense has allowed a solid amount of points this week, so this game could get high scoring quickly.
However, if ASU can not capitalize in the red zone and has to settle for field goals, this game could get messy for ASU quickly. The team will have to use other playmakers to step up in the red zone, such as tight end Chamon Metayer.
Reason to Not Panic: Other Playmakers
Speaking of other players, a good amount of ASU's other receivers have stepped up big time recently for this Sun Devils offense. Mainly Jaren Hamilton, who is coming off an excellent game where he had over 100 yards against Texas Tech. Metayer is not the only tight end who has stepped up big for ASU, as Cameron Harpole has had some nice games as of late, too.
Reason to Panic: Chemistry
While ASU has other great playmakers, and Leavitt has built chemistry with them. However, Leavitt and Tyson's chemistry is off the charts, as shown on Leavitt's Heisman-like throw to Tyson on the run on 4th and 2 to help ASU beat Texas Tech. So, without Tyson, Leavitt and ASU's offense, including Arroyo, will have to find ways to get things going elsewhere.
Reason to Not Panic: Marcus Arroyo
Arroyo is a veteran coordinator who, before joining ASU's staff, had a lot of experience coaching football, such as coaching current superstar QB Justin Herbert at Oregon. Since Arroyo has coached a lot of years in college, he was not familiar with adapting an offense. Even looking at last season, Tyson missed the Iowa State Cyclones and Texas Longhorns' playoff games. In both of those games, Arroyo's offense played really good, especially against Iowa State.
Panic Meter: 8
Overall, if ten is the worst and one is the best, eight is the number that makes sense after considering all the factors. Some might be higher, at a nine or ten, just because of how good Tyson is. However, ASU does have the coaching and players to somewhat make up for the lack of Tyson. However, on the other hand, Tyson is such a huge part of this team, and in a big game, his lack of presence could definitely be felt.
