Sun Devil Fits for the Las Vegas Raiders
Ever since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, the team has had some turbulent seasons. It seems like the team has entered a rebuild phase, as they try to build up their team with some new faces across the team. So, who are some Arizona State Sun Devils that could help them out in next year's draft?
Offense
Jordyn Tyson would be the perfect Las Vegas Raider. Not only is wide receiver a need for Vegas, especially with the Jakobi Meyers trade rumors persisting, but Tyson fits the culture that Vegas is trying to build.
This past offseason, when the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their Head Coach and John Spytek as their General Manager, they made one thing clear: they want to play tough and physical football.
At Arizona State, so far, Tyson has shown that. He fights for every ball and is a player who is hard to bring down. His skill set would fit super well with top-tier tight end Brock Bowers.
Quarterback
The idea of Sam Leavitt getting drafted to the silver and white is an exciting concept. Las Vegas did trade for Geno Smith over the offseason; however, Geno is by no means a spring chicken.
Even if Smith has a very nice year as Las Vegas's signal caller, there is a chance that the Raiders could take Leavitt in Round 1. It would not be a need, but more so a developmental move to have Leavitt learn under Geno. It would be very similar to when the Packers took QB Jordan Love in Round 1, despite Aaron Rodgers being on the roster at the time.
Leavitt would for sure bring the excitement to the Vegas area. He has the arm and legs that could make so many exciting players for Raiders nation.
Having a QB of Leavitt's talents is super important, especially in a division that has the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. The Raiders having a superstar young QB could definitely help them win the AFC West, something they have not done since 2002, which was 2 years before Leavitt was born.
ASU Backup QB Jeff Sims could also be someone the Raiders target in later rounds of the draft. Sims has the physical tools, especially his speed, that the Las Vegas Front Office could like. Besides QB and WR 1, the Raiders are pretty much set at the other skill positions of the offense. They have a good offensive line, Brock Bowers had an amazing rookie season, and running back Ashton Jeanty looks to do the same this upcoming year.
Defense
Much like how Tyson would be an excellent fit for the Raiders offense due to his style of play and mentality, the same goes for Cornerback Keith Abney II on the defensive side. Abney's ballhawk-like style of corner play would be a fantastic fit in Carroll's defense.
Corner is also a need for the Raiders, especially in a division that has high level receivers with players such as :
- The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton, who has shown to be a great physical receiver.
- The Los Angeles Charger's Ladd McConkey, who had a great rookie season.
- The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy, who has a lot of speed.
Besides Abney, C.J. Fite also fits the mold that Carroll and crew would love. Fite is first and foremost an excellent leader, as he was named to the Pat Tillman Leadership Council in back-to-back years.
Defensive Tackle is also a need for the Raiders. Their current starters are Adam Butler and Thomas Booker. While both are solid players, Fite could offer some higher upside.
New Raiders GM, John Spytek, is from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Spytek's tenure at Tampa Bay, the team focused a lot on the trenches, which refers to the offensive and defensive line. So, the Raiders focusing on the trenches next draft would make sense, given Spytek's history with the Buccaneers.
In conclusion, if the Raiders have a great next year, that could help their rebuild, and there are some Sun Devils that could help them with that process.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.