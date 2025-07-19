Fellow Recruit Excited to See ASU's Jalen Williams Cleared
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting players from all over the country, and has landed the commitment of many different players across the nation. They have landed the commitment of players such as Jake Fette, who is one of the better players at the QB position and Cooper Reid, who is one of the top wide receivers in the state of Texas.
One of the commits in their class recently received some good news. This news comes from the camp of Jalen Williams.
Williams is a defensive back commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the state of Georgia. He is one of the main players in the state when it comes to the are he is in. He currently attends Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. The team that he plays for has multiple commits from all over the nation as well.
The commit received great news on Friday as he is officially cleared from his shoulder injury. This injury held him on the sidelines last season, and he is now cleared for contact. The post came from an X post from a family member.
“Kiddo passed his functional test at PT yesterday. Shoulder's Fully cleared for contact. It’s go time!”
His family member wasn’t the only one to show excitement on X. He received some hype from his fellow teammate who is also a D1 commit. That commit being Jowell Combay. Combay is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, and is one of the many defensive backs that are outstanding for the Kell Longhorns.
Combay took to X to show his excitement.
“Turn me up twin @Jman4x”
Williams already knew that he was hopeful to get back on the field prior to his first game which will take place in the early portion of August. This will be as he will begin his season in the annual Corky Kell. He detailed his preparation for this.
“I would say my preparation for that is trying to come back harder than last year, because you know I was hurt last year, so I feel I have an edge on my shoulder, because I have to prove more. I feel like I can do better than I did last year."
He has hopes to have a ring when it is all said and done, as they have one of the better teams in the state of Georgia and have a legitimate shot to win the state title.
