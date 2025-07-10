WATCH: Revisit the Moment Jowell Combay Committed to Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers had a great week when it comes to going inside the Peach State, and landing the best of the best on their target boards. This includes their most recent commit Jowell Combay, who committed to the Vols on Wednesday.
Combay kept his recruitment quiet until he made his decision in front of friends, family, and Vols On SI, who were in attendance. Combay committed to Tennessee over the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
With Vols On SI being in attendance, we made sure to get a live broadcast of the decision. You can revisit this commitment, as you can see the moment that the newest Vols commit announced his verbal commitment.
The link is below, but while you are at it, make sure to follow our page as that helps support the brand.
