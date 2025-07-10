Volunteer Country

WATCH: Revisit the Moment Jowell Combay Committed to Tennessee

Watch the moment that Jowell Combay committed to the Vols for free.

Caleb Sisk

Jowell Combay following his Tennessee commitment
Jowell Combay following his Tennessee commitment / Caleb Sisk
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers had a great week when it comes to going inside the Peach State, and landing the best of the best on their target boards. This includes their most recent commit Jowell Combay, who committed to the Vols on Wednesday.

Combay kept his recruitment quiet until he made his decision in front of friends, family, and Vols On SI, who were in attendance. Combay committed to Tennessee over the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

With Vols On SI being in attendance, we made sure to get a live broadcast of the decision. You can revisit this commitment, as you can see the moment that the newest Vols commit announced his verbal commitment.

The link is below, but while you are at it, make sure to follow our page as that helps support the brand.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting