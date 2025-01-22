Arizona State stuns No. 23 West Virginia behind college basketball's youngest player

Arizona State snaps a four-game losing streak with its first Quad 1 win of the season at No. 23 West Virginia.



Jayden Quaintance: 15 pts, 12 reb, 3 blocks, 7-of-11 FG (63.6%).



Next up? No. 3 Iowa State on Saturday in Tempe…@DevilsDigest



pic.twitter.com/DvqlNI4ubs