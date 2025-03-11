Big 12 basketball tournament schedule, scores, bracket updates
The 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament tips off Tuesday with four first-round games in Kansas City.
The first game of the day features No. 12 seed Oklahoma State (15-16) vs. No. 13 seed Cincinnati (17-13). The Bearcats are the only team playing on Tuesday that still has a shot at earning an at-large berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The winner will face one of the best teams in the nation, Iowa State, in the second round on Wednesday.
No. 9 seed TCU (16-15) faces No. 16 Colorado (12-19) in the second game, tipping off at approximately 2 p.m. CT. Both teams need to win five games in five days to earn NCAA Tournament berths. The winner will face West Virginia in the second round.
No. 15 seed Arizona State (13-18) is scheduled to play No. 10 Kansas State (15-16) at 6 p.m. CT. The Sun Devils, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games, will be without five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance for the fifth consecutive game. The winner will play Baylor on Wednesday.
The final first-round game features No. 11 seed Utah (16-15) vs. No. 14 seed UCF (16-15) at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT. You can follow all of the action here with live score updates, updated schedules and the full tournament bracket. All of Tuesday's games will be televised on ESPN+.
Here's the first-round schedule and scoreboard:
Big 12 Tournament: 1st round schedule, scores
- Game 1 - LIVE: No. 13 Cincinnati 38, No. 12 Oklahoma State 26, halftime
- Game 2 – No. 9 seed TCU vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 3 – No. 10 seed Kansas State vs. No. 15 seed Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 4 – No. 11 seed Utah vs. No. 14 seed UCF - 8:30 p.m. CT
And here's the full Big 12 Tournament bracket:
Big 12 Tournament: 2nd round schedule (March 12)
- Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 6 – No. 8 seed West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 2 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 7 – No. 7 seed Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 8 – No. 6 seed Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinals schedule (March 13)
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals schedule (March 14)
- Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament championship game (March 15)
- Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT