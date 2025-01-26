Did Iowa State have more basketball fans in Tempe than Arizona State?
Iowa State is arguably the best college sports program in the country right now.
In October the Cyclones had the rare distinction of having their football team, men's basketball team and women's basketball team all ranked inside the top 10 of their respective AP Top 25 Polls.
The women's team has dropped out of the national rankings, but the men's team is ranked No. 3 and the football team finished the season ranked No. 15.
And the Cyclones have a rabid fan base that travels well — especially in the dead of winter when it's 15 degrees in Ames, Iowa.
On Saturday, with No. 3 Iowa State visiting new Big 12 member Arizona State for a men's basketball game in sunny Tempe, Arizona, it was a perfect storm for Cyclones fans to make the 1,400-mile trip to the desert.
By most accounts, there were at least as many Iowa State fans as ASU fans in Desert Financial Arena for the Cyclones' 76-61 victory. The Arena holds 14,198 and the official attendance was 12,762. That means there were probably a minimum of 6,000 Iowa State fans in attendance.
Even with the Arizona State football team in attendance to celebrate its Big 12 championship — which came against Iowa State — the cheers from the crowd were just as loud (if not louder) for Iowa State's big shots.
With Iowa State staying in Arizona until Monday's showdown with the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, it will be fascinating to see how many Iowa State fans traveled with the team for the back-to-back — and how many are able to get tickets to McKale Memorial Center.
Here's a snapshot of the social media reaction to Iowa State's impressive turnout on Saturday in Tempe.