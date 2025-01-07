How to watch Arizona State at Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream
The Arizona State men's basketball team picked up its first Big 12 win on Saturday in convincing fashion — an 81-61 rout of former Pac-12 foe Colorado.
Now the Sun Devils get the full Big 12 experience — a road game against Kansas at legendary Allen Fieldhouse.
The Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1) head into the matchup ranked No. 52 in the NCAA's NET Rankings and one of the "first four out" in the latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology predictions from ESPN.
Kansas (10-3, 1-1) is ranked No. 10 in the NET and projected to be a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks had a rough December, going 2-3 with losses to Missouri, Creighton and West Virginia. They hammered UCF 99-48 on Sunday for their first Big 12 win of the season. National player of the year candidate Hunter Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with averages of 16 points and 10.3 rebounds.
The Sun Devils beat Colorado without leading scorer Joson Sanon, who suffered an ankle injury in ASU's loss to BYU. Coach Bobby Hurley said Sanon is improving every day and will be a game-time decision against Kansas.
In Sanon's absence, transfers BJ Freeman and Basheer Jihad carried the scoring load, finishing with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks and fellow freshman Amier Ali had 10 points off the bench.
The Kansas game starts a season-defining stretch for the Sun Devils — five of ASU's next six opponents are predicted to be in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, with Kansas and projected No. 1 seed Iowa State topping the list.
Kansas is heavily favored over the Sun Devils with ESPN's FPI giving the Jayhawks a 90.3% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup vs. Kansas on Wednesday:
Arizona State at Kansas Jayhawks TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 6 p.m. MST/7 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 8
Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
ESPN FPI Prediction: Kansas has a 90.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Kansas 79, Arizona State 71
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday's matchup