All Sun Devils

How to watch Arizona State at Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, live stream

The Sun Devils face a daunting road test on Wednesday

Ben Sherman

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State men's basketball team picked up its first Big 12 win on Saturday in convincing fashion — an 81-61 rout of former Pac-12 foe Colorado.

Now the Sun Devils get the full Big 12 experience — a road game against Kansas at legendary Allen Fieldhouse.

The Sun Devils (10-3, 1-1) head into the matchup ranked No. 52 in the NCAA's NET Rankings and one of the "first four out" in the latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology predictions from ESPN.

Kansas (10-3, 1-1) is ranked No. 10 in the NET and projected to be a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks had a rough December, going 2-3 with losses to Missouri, Creighton and West Virginia. They hammered UCF 99-48 on Sunday for their first Big 12 win of the season. National player of the year candidate Hunter Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with averages of 16 points and 10.3 rebounds.

The Sun Devils beat Colorado without leading scorer Joson Sanon, who suffered an ankle injury in ASU's loss to BYU. Coach Bobby Hurley said Sanon is improving every day and will be a game-time decision against Kansas.

In Sanon's absence, transfers BJ Freeman and Basheer Jihad carried the scoring load, finishing with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks and fellow freshman Amier Ali had 10 points off the bench.

The Kansas game starts a season-defining stretch for the Sun Devils — five of ASU's next six opponents are predicted to be in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, with Kansas and projected No. 1 seed Iowa State topping the list.

Kansas is heavily favored over the Sun Devils with ESPN's FPI giving the Jayhawks a 90.3% chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup vs. Kansas on Wednesday:

Arizona State at Kansas Jayhawks TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions

Who: Arizona State at Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball

When: 6 p.m. MST/7 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 8

Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas

Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN FPI Prediction: Kansas has a 90.3% chance to win

Our Prediction: Kansas 79, Arizona State 71

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday's matchup

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Basketball