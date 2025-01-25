Where to watch Arizona State-Iowa State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time
The Arizona State men's basketball team is back in the fight.
After a four-game losing streak the Sun Devils righted the ship with a gritty 65-57 road victory over West Virginia on Tuesday.
Now the Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5) have a chance to take a huge leap forward with a win over No. 3 Iowa State (16-2, 6-1) on Saturday.
Arizona State will have five-star freshman shooting guard Joson Sanon (12.8 points per game) back in the lineup, which should give the Sun Devils a huge boost. Without Sanon — who missed five of the last seven games with a high ankle sprain — ASU coach Bobby Hurley had a seven-man rotation and the Sun Devils ran out of gas late in close losses to Baylor, UCF and Cincinnati.
With Sanon back, the Sun Devils will have a fighting chance against one of the best teams in college basketball. The Cyclones are currently ranked No. 5 in the NCAA NET Rankings and are projected to be a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the latest ESPN Bracketology update.
Arizona State is ranked No. 57 in the NET and is listed as one of the "Next four out" in ESPN's updated NCAA tournament predictions.
ESPN's FPI prediction gives Iowa State a big advantage on Saturday — the Cyclones have a 77.4% chance of beating the Sun Devils.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. Iowa State:
Arizona State vs. Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Iowa State at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 12 p.m. MST/1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 25
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: ESPN+
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 22% chance to win
Our Prediction: Iowa State 74, Arizona State 69
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 386 (Arizona State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)