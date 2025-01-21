Where to watch Arizona State-West Virginia basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time
The Arizona State men's basketball team needs to get healthy.
The Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5) have lost four consecutive games and might be without their two leading scorers in Tuesday night's road game at No. 23 West Virginia (13-4, 4-2).
Five-star freshman shooting guard Joson Sanon (12.8 points per game) has missed four of ASU's last five games with a high ankle sprain, and coach Bobby Hurley said he will not play against West Virginia.
Senior guard BJ Freeman (13.2 points per game) suffered a bruised knee in Arizona State's loss to Cincinnati and is questionable for Tuesday night's game.
If Freeman can't play, its likely Hurley will insert freshman guard Amier Ali into the starting lineup. Hurley has gone with a seven-man rotation in Sanon's absence. With both Sanon and Freeman potentially out, it will be interesting to see who Hurley brings off the bench.
West Virginia is coming off a 64-57 upset of Iowa State that vaulted the Mountaineers up to No. 30 in the NCAA NET Rankings - one of seven Big 12 teams in the top 30 of the NET. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.
ESPN's FPI prediction gives West Virginia a big advantage on Tuesday night — the Mountaineers have a 75.2% chance of beating the Sun Devils.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup at West Virginia:
Arizona State at West Virginia TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at West Virginia in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 7 p.m. MST/9 p.m. ET | Tuesday, January 21
Where: WVU Coliseum | Morgantown, West Virginia
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 24.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: West Virginia 69, Arizona State 62
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 390 (Arizona State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)