Just How Good Is Arizona State's Special Teams?
Oftentimes, while discussing football, most of the focus is on the offense and defense, and for good reason. Those are the two major units that are on the field a majority of the time. However, special teams is just as important as the offense and defense, and oftentimes, they can decide the game. So, just how good is the Sun Devils' special teams unit?
Coaching
As with every unit, coaching is crucial. Thankfully, the Sun Devils have a great special teams coach in Charlie Ragle. Ragle joined Kenny Dillingham's staff back in 2023 and brought a ton of expertise and knowledge.
Before joining the Sun Devils staff, Ragle was the special teams coach of another Arizona college team, as he was the University of Arizona Wildcats' Special Teams Coordinator from 2013 to 2016.
Ragle did a great job with the Wildcats' special teams unit, especially during the 2014 season. During this season, U of A ranked 27th nationally for kickoff return defense with only allowing 18.95 yards per return. The Wildcats had a great season in 2014, and special teams played a part in their success.
After a good tenure with the Wildcats, Ragle would be the special teams coordinator at California, before being the Head Coach at Idaho for the 2022 season. Ragle brings a lot of experience to not only special teams, but ASU as a whole.
The Return Game
Field position is paramount in order to win football games, and the returner can play a huge part in that. The current kick and punt returner is Jalen Moss, who brings a lot of electricity and excitement from Fresno State.
At Fresno State, Moss showed how shifty he can be with the ball in his hands, so he should be great as the main return man for ASU. Moss has the speed, but also great vision, to make defenders miss on returns.
Look out for Moss to make some big plays in close games this season. Also, while not slated to be a returner this season, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson could also be an interesting return option, as he provides strength and great vision after the catch as a receiver, that would translate to the return game very well.
The Kickers
Kicker
The starting kicker for the Sun Devils is Jesus Gomez, who will be in his senior season. Gomez is a good kicker, last year he kicked 20-25 for Field Goals, which is 80%. This is a pretty solid percentage for a starting kicker in college! Especially since the year prior, Gomez's FG percentage was 75%.
Gomez missed two extra poitns last season, as he was 27-29. This might not sound like a big deal, but a missed XP can change a game. Overall, Gomez is a good starting place kicker.
Punter
At punter, there is the homegrown sophmore Kanyon Floyd. Floyd was born in Scottsdale, Arizona and was one of the best punting prospects in the country.
Having a great punter is super important, as it can pin the opposing team's offense into an uncomfortable position.
In conclusion, the ASU special teams are in a great spot that should help them win some close games.
