Peach Bowl predictions, betting odds for Arizona State vs. Texas in College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff quarterfinals kick off on New Year's eve, and to no one's surprise the Arizona State Sun Devils remain the biggest underdogs.
Coming off a dominant 45-19 Big 12 championship game victory over Iowa State on Dec. 7, the No. 4 Sun Devils (11-2) enter Wednesday's Peach Bowl showdown with No. 5 Texas (11-2) as 12.5-point underdogs.
The Sun Devils have been in this position all season. Picked to finish last in the Big 12, nobody expected Kenny Dillingham's to make a bowl game, much less earn a berth in the CFP. As Dillingham has said many times, ASU is playing with house money.
"Of course we're playing with house money," Dillingham said during Monday's Peach Bowl press conference in Atlanta.
Arizona State left for Atlanta on Sunday and is participating in the pregame bowl festivities before taking the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on New Year's Day at 11 a.m. MST.
Here's what the experts and oddsmakers are saying about Arizona State's chance to upset Texas:
Arizona State vs. Texas Predictions
Pretty much everyone is picking the Longhorns to win this game. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer thinks Texas will win based on their dominance at the line of scrimmage.
The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner thinks Texas will win 35-28 because "the Longhorns just have a little more talent at a lot of positions."
All four college football reporters at A to Z Sports are picking Texas to win — including one prediction of Texas 38, Arizona State 17. "This Arizona State team isn’t even the fourth-best team in the College Football Playoff," wrote Brian Davis.
Sun Devils-Longhorns Betting Odds, Spread
The oddsmakers have Texas as 12.5 to 13.5-point favorites. Here are the latest betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Who: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas in the Peach Bowl
Moneyline: Arizona State +350, Texas -465
Spread: Arizona State +12.5 (-112)
Over/Under: 51.5
Kickoff Time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. MST
Our Prediction: Arizona State 24, Texas 21
TV Channel: ABC
