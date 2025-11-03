Despite Big Win, Arizona State Gets Disrespectful Ranking
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are still very much in the race to reach the 2025 Big 12 title game following a 24-19 triumph over Iowa State on Saturday.
Kenny Dillingham coached an incredible game, Jeff Sims was an undeniable spark, and the defense was extremely stout in response to the loss to Houston a week prior - all of these factors contributed to the win.
Arizona State failed to crack the top 25 in week 11 despite the win, reigniting hope that the season isn't lost.
The Sun Devils received four votes - falling short of the 77 needed to crack the poll. This isn't entirely shocking, as the loss to Houston is still fresh in mind.
However, there is a chance that the program can crack the more important poll (CFP rankings) if they are able to win their last three games of the regular season.
Arizona State on SI examines several key pieces of information regarding the Sun Devils going into the rest of the season below.
How Rest of Big 12 Fared
Undefeated Brigham Young comes in as the highest-ranked team in the league at number eight, while Texas Tech is number nine after rebounding from the Arizona State loss with a pair of wins.
Utah rose seven spots to number 17 after a dominant win over the surprising Cincinnati Bearcats, while the Bearcats dropped down to 25. Houston also received six votes following a 45-35 loss to West Virginia.
What Are Arizona State's Final Three Games?
Arizona State finishes the season with two home games and one on the road. The Sun Devils face West Virginia at home on Nov 15, travel to square off with Colorado on Nov 22, and finish the regular season against Arizona on Nov 28.
Is There a Path to the Big 12 Title?
The short answer - yes, but it's complicated. The long answer - Arizona State must win out, plus have a multitude of results go their way to return to Arlington on the first Saturday of Dec.
The cleanest path to finishing inside of the top two is by relying on BYU and quarterback Bear Bachmeier to knock off Texas Tech/Cincinnati as the first piece of the puzzle. They then need both Utah and Houston to lose a game each to break the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage as well.
It's unlikely - but not impossible - it's a very risky proposition to count Dillingham out of anything.
