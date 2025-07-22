ASU's Secret Tennis Star
The Arizona State Sun Devils' Men's Tennis team is coming off a very mediocre season. The team had a five-hundred record, having twelve wins and twelve losses. While not a bad season by any means, the team lost steam late, dropping games to UCF, the University of Arizona, Baylor, and USC. ASU's Tennis squad has some good players, but there is a rising star to keep an eye on.
That player is incoming transfer Niels Villard. Villard is transferring from the Florida Gators. Before his time as a Gator, Villard was playing great tennis in France. Villard was born in Meaux, France. After his high school career, Villard had a French rating of -15.
Reading that statement may not be very clear for some. What does a rating of negative fifteen mean? Since tennis is a highly influential sport in France, ranking second only to soccer, there is a rating system in place for players. -15 puts Villard at the highest tier, Pro.
Pro Tier is described as a player possessing the following traits: mastery of Technique, being regarded as the Highest level of competition, and being an elite active player over many years. Being ranked at the pro level is a tremendous honor in the world of tennis in France.
Additionally, Villard also won a double and three singles titles in France. In Florida, Villard had a promising rookie season for the Gators! He appeared in twelve matches, ten of which he placed sixth. He racked up a 7-4 record in singles dual matches in the spring 2025 season.
He appeared in only three double matches last season. However, he had a 2-1 record. In every match, Villard had a different partner. This demonstrates that Villard is an athlete who can adapt his skill set to play with others, a crucial trait in tennis.
Villard brings much experience to ASU. His playing time in France and Florida demonstrates that he is well-prepared. That is what stood out to me the most: his intelligence and willingness to change strategies to win. While watching him, if something he is doing is not working, he will find a different approach.
In terms of the physical aspect of his game, Villard's quickness and speed jumped out from the screen. He runs to the ball quickly and has a fast release on the tennis racket.
In conclusion, Coach Matt Hill and his squad have a great talent on their hands! While Villard is not the only player on the team, he is sure to make a big impact.
