Players to Watch: Sun Devils and Potential Awards

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some players and coaches who have a shot of winning some big awards this season.

Tanner Cappellini

Ohio State's quarterback Troy Smith poses at the Woody Hayes Facility with a Heisman Trophy on Dec. 3, 2006.
Ohio State's quarterback Troy Smith poses at the Woody Hayes Facility with a Heisman Trophy on Dec. 3, 2006.
This week, the Arizona State Sun Devils are playing the Colorado State Buffaloes this week who last year had the Heisman Trophy Winner in Travis Hunter. So, here are some who are some Sun Devils who could win some awards as ASU's season is wrapping up.

Fred Biletnikoff Award

The Fred Biletnikoff Award goes to the best receiver. As a receiver with the Raiders in the NFL, Biletnikoff was a smooth and fluid route runner, which is very similar to ASU's Jordyn Tyson, who could win this award this season.

Ken Brasington presents Fred Biletnikoff with a replica of the 1961 Save-An-Eye football jersey
Ken Brasington presents Fred Biletnikoff with a replica of the 1961 Save-An-Eye football jersey the Tech Memorial would have worn for that game. Biletnikoff couldn't play because he was already at Florida State University for his first season with the Seminoles.

Tyson has been excellent this season. No matter if it's deep or short, an over-the-field route or an out route, Tyson can truly do it all. A ton of ASU's best plays have involved Tyson this season, such as a big run and catch to help ASU beat Texas Tech.

There have been other great receivers in college this season; however, due to Tyson's impact and amazing playability. There is a good chance that he wins this ward, which would be an excellent way for Tyson to finish his time as a Sun Devil.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium.

Jim Thorpe Award

Thorpe is one of football's pioneers, as he was an amazing athlete. The award goes to the best defensive back, which ASU's Keith Abney II could totally win. Abney has had a fantastic season. Not only has he been great in coverage, but Abney has been making key clutch plays as well.

A great example is the most recent game for ASU, where Abney got the game-winning interception against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium.

Frank Broyles Award

The Broyles Award goes to Assistant Coach of the Year, which could go to either of ASU's coordinators. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo has done a great job adjusting the offense to Jeff Sims for the past couple of games.

Arroyo has also done a really nice job of getting ASU's other receivers going, such as Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Malik McClain, when Jordyn Tyson has been out due to injury.

Arizona State Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo
Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward could also be a candidate for the award. ASU's defense has done a great job this year at all three levels from defensive line, to linebacker, to secondary. So, Ward could win it as ASU's defense has only allowed 30 points once this season, which is impressive considering the great schedule ASU has had this year.

Arizona State Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025.

Overall, the Sun Devils have some players who could be considered for the award. As ASU continues to build, it would be cool to see them get recognized for the talented players and coaches they have with their program.

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.