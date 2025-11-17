All Sun Devils

Top NFL Landing Spots for Jordyn Tyson

There are some excellent destinations for ASU Superstar Jordyn Tyson

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against TCU defensive back Channing Canada (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 26, 2025.
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against TCU defensive back Channing Canada (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Now, opening up, Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson could honestly be excellent on any NFL Team, even teams picking later in the NFL draft like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. However, Tyson is probably going in the top 5 or 10, so here would be the best fits for him with teams in that range.

Tennessee Titans

Tyson the Titan not only rolls off the tongue, but it would also be a great fit for both Tyson and the Titans. In terms of fit for the Titans, Tennessee could use a number one playmaker for their Quarterback Cam Ward, who would be in year two during Tyson's rookie year.

Even though there have been some more bumpy moments, Ward has shown some great flashes during his rookie year. Not only does he have great pocket mobility, but he also has a cannon of an arm. The Titans have rookie playmakers in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, who have elements of being a number one receiver, but Tyson has the perfect, well-rounded skillset to be a true number one.

Tennessee Quarterback Cam Ward
Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws against Los Angeles during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of Tyson, the Titans would be a great fit for him. Some teams are picking high in the draft that have an unknown at the QB position; however, the Titans have Ward, who can deliver the ball deep, so Tyson can utilize his deep field playmaking skills. The Titans are also building a new culture and team, so Tyson will be part of something exciting.

Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals

Having one of ASU's better playmakers in the best couple of years staying home would be a very neat storyline for fans. Beyond the storyline, Tyson would be a great fit as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he would be one of the better receiving duos in the NFL. Arizona having two number one receivers would make it hard for opposing defenses to keep up with the Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams

Sticking in the NFC West, Tyson on the Rams would be an amazing fit. The Rams have one of the better receivers in the NFL with Puka Nacua, so adding Tyson would allow the Rams maintain one of the better offenses in the league. The Rams have a great record, but they hold the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick, so there is a chance that they could get Tyson.

Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after scoring a touchdown past San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders

After appearing in the NFC Championship game, the Commanders have had a bit of a disappointing season. Due to injury and the defense regressing, the Commanders are picking higher than many expect, so they are in range to get draft Tyson. Commanders have one of the better Quarterbacks in the NFL with Jayden Daniels. Daniels is great on the run too, and as shown with Leavitt, Tyson is great at creating plays when a QB is on the run.

Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Overall, there are a bunch of cool destinations that Tyson can end up at, and it will be cool to see where he ends up.

