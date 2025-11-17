Top NFL Landing Spots for Jordyn Tyson
Now, opening up, Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson could honestly be excellent on any NFL Team, even teams picking later in the NFL draft like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. However, Tyson is probably going in the top 5 or 10, so here would be the best fits for him with teams in that range.
Tennessee Titans
Tyson the Titan not only rolls off the tongue, but it would also be a great fit for both Tyson and the Titans. In terms of fit for the Titans, Tennessee could use a number one playmaker for their Quarterback Cam Ward, who would be in year two during Tyson's rookie year.
Even though there have been some more bumpy moments, Ward has shown some great flashes during his rookie year. Not only does he have great pocket mobility, but he also has a cannon of an arm. The Titans have rookie playmakers in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, who have elements of being a number one receiver, but Tyson has the perfect, well-rounded skillset to be a true number one.
Speaking of Tyson, the Titans would be a great fit for him. Some teams are picking high in the draft that have an unknown at the QB position; however, the Titans have Ward, who can deliver the ball deep, so Tyson can utilize his deep field playmaking skills. The Titans are also building a new culture and team, so Tyson will be part of something exciting.
Arizona Cardinals
Having one of ASU's better playmakers in the best couple of years staying home would be a very neat storyline for fans. Beyond the storyline, Tyson would be a great fit as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he would be one of the better receiving duos in the NFL. Arizona having two number one receivers would make it hard for opposing defenses to keep up with the Cardinals.
Los Angeles Rams
Sticking in the NFC West, Tyson on the Rams would be an amazing fit. The Rams have one of the better receivers in the NFL with Puka Nacua, so adding Tyson would allow the Rams maintain one of the better offenses in the league. The Rams have a great record, but they hold the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick, so there is a chance that they could get Tyson.
Washington Commanders
After appearing in the NFC Championship game, the Commanders have had a bit of a disappointing season. Due to injury and the defense regressing, the Commanders are picking higher than many expect, so they are in range to get draft Tyson. Commanders have one of the better Quarterbacks in the NFL with Jayden Daniels. Daniels is great on the run too, and as shown with Leavitt, Tyson is great at creating plays when a QB is on the run.
Overall, there are a bunch of cool destinations that Tyson can end up at, and it will be cool to see where he ends up.
