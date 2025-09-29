Prince Dorbah Dominates With Royally Impressive Showing on the Field
There were a lot of positives going on for the Arizona State Sun Devils in their thrilling win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Whether it be Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, or Martell Hughes, so many players helped get the win for Kenny Dillingham's squad. However, one player, edge rusher Prince Dorbah, had an excellent game that deserves to be talked about more.
Dorbah's Season Before this Game
Before Dorbah's big game, it is important to go over how his season went before this game. Dorbah missed the Baylor game, so he had appeared in just 3 games before this one.
Dorbah did not have a sack in any of those games. However, he was pretty good in run defense. He had 2.5 tackles for loss, one against the Texas State Bobcats and 1.5 against the NAU Lumberjacks. While not sacking the opposing team's Quarterback, Dorbah was still making an impact.
Dorbah's game against TCU
First sack
Prince's first sack came in a key moment for ASU, as it was a 2nd & 12. TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover went to throw; however, Dorbah got the sack. The sack made it 3rd and 21, which TCU did not convert and they were forced to punt. It was a key play that helped halt any momentum TCU had, as it was a 17-14 game with TCU leading, so ASU's defense getting a stop was key.
Second sack
Dorbah's second sack came in the third quarter. Coach Dillingham's squad was only down 7 as it was 24-17 with TCU leading. ASU's defense was playing great as it was a 3rd and 20 when Dorbah got his second sack of the game. This made it fourth down and TCU had to punt.
Third sack
Dorbah's previous two sacks were great; however, his third sack might be one of the best defensive plays of the season. With the game tied at 24, Dorbah not only stripped and sacked the ball, meaning forcing the ball to be lost, but then recovered the fumble. This allowed ASU to kick a field goal, which would ultimately win them the game.
Overall, what stands out the most is not just Dorbah's physical power and speed, but his mental game. The heads-up play to recover the fumble was very clutch and helped ASU win the game.
