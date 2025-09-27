Key Plays and Grit: How ASU Pulled Off the Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils had a touchdown, field goal, forced fumble and interception all in a matter of 2 minutes. These were plays that will go down in ASU football history, so how did they happen?
The Touchdown
It was first and goal for ASU after a penalty by TCU set the Sun Devils there. On the first play, Raleek Brown had a gain of zero, Leavitt threw a pass that lost a yard, and then an incompletion. So ASU went to 1st and Goal to 4th and Goal like that.
Down 17-24, ASU needed a touchdown, and on 4th and Goal, Leavitt hit Jordyn Tyson in the back of the endzone. Tyson had over 100 yards, but this was his best play of the game and could be the season. Tyson ran a slant, and Leavitt threw it beautifully.
The Fumble and Field Goal
Tied at 24, it was 2nd and ten with TCU having the ball. It was only a four-man rush, but ASU edge rusher Prince Dorbah forced a fumble. Dorbah had a fantastic night, but this was the cherry on top. ASU's kicker, Jesus Gomez, was having a rough night for ASU. Before this moment, Gomez was 1/3. Gomez had missed kicks of 46 yards and 43 yards.
So before this kick, there was pressure on Gomez. However, just like he did against the Baylor Bears, though, Gomez hit the game-winner for ASU in this one as ASU was up 27-24 after the kick.
While the kick was 23 yards, about the length of a point after kick, it is a huge test of Gomez's mental state. The fact that his confidence did not waver and that he stayed in their tough situation is a huge testament to him. It is also a sign of the mental fortitude that Kenny Dillingham has instilled into this team.
Interception
It was 2nd and 1 and TCU had no timeouts left and 51 seconds were on the clock. TCU's Josh Hoover was looking for a big throw to wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma. Ezukanma had a catch earlier in the game for 17 yards.
ASU was playing Zone defense, meaning players cover space instead of a specific player. Hoover was trying to find Ezukanma on an out route, a route where a player will run straight and then to the left or right. In this case, Ezukanma ran right.
However, ASU linebacker Martell Hughes did a fantastic job reading the play as he jumped the route and got the interception. The interception showcased excellent football IQ by Hughes as he was able to read out the play. Hughes made the game-winning play, an accomplishment he should be proud of.
Overall this was an excellent win for ASU, with many players coming up in the clutch.
