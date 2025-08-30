Predicting ASU's QB Play Against NAU
It is gameday for ASU, as the Sun Devils kick off against the Lumberjacks! The Sun Devils are favored against NAU, rightfully so, as they have a talented team, including the Quarterback position. How will ASU's QBs perform against NAU?
Sam Leavitt
Sam Leavitt is coming off a great 2024 season and is looking to start a 2025 season where he can hopefully win the Heisman. Leavitt's start to this journey begins with facing off against the NAU Lumberjacks.
The Lumberjacks have a solid defense, but the Sun Devils should be able to score without major struggles. Jordyn Tyson will be his first game since November 30th of last year, so he should look to have a big game. Tyson and Leavitt's connection should be special in this first game.
The Sun Den Devils have other insanely good depth all around the team, especially at the receiver position. So besides Tyson, Leavitt could have success connecting with receivers Malik Mclain and Fresno transfer, Jalen Moss. Moss has a good mix of size and speed that could make him tough for NAU to defend.
However, the great ASU depth does not just end at the receiver position, as ASU's starting tight end, Chamon Metayer, could have a very nice game as well. There is a chance that NAU plays two high safeties to account for the deep play ability of Tyson.
So Metayer could feast against the NAU secondary in the medium area of the field. Metayer has shown to be a great red zone target as well. So Leavitt and Metayer could link up in the red zone a couple of times.
Scrambling
Besides Leavitt's great arm and playmakers, he can also scramble effectively. Leavitt is a great scrambler, as he is quick and has solid vision. So, Leavitt could look to take off against the Lumberjack defense if the opportunity were to present itself.
All in all, Leavitt is looking to have a very efficient game. His completion percentage could easily be his best stat of the day. Expect Leavitt to begin his Heisman campaign strongly.
Jeff Sims
Leavitt might not be the only quarterback, as backup Jeff Sims might see some action. There is a huge chance that ASU is up by three or more touchdowns at half, so Sims could enter the game in the fourth or even third quarter.
ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has a lot of faith in Jeff Sims as a player, so if Sims were to play, he could have a nice outing.
This is Sim's senior year, so this is his time to showcase his talents and skills if he wants to continue playing football in the NFL after his time at ASU.
Sims, like Leavitt, has a quick release and is a pretty good scrambler. So if we were to get playing time against NAU, he could be fun to watch!
In conclusion, ASU's two QBs should have great success against NAU in Week 1.
