Sun Devil Fits for the Tennesee Titans
The National Football Season is about to begin, such as the Tennessee Titans. While many teams are focused on the present, the future is also very important, including the draft. Teams begin their scouting early, as NFL teams have shown up at Arizona State Sun Devils training camp.
TheTitans are predicted to be picking towards the top of the draft next year, so who are some ASU players that they could draft next year?
Offensive Players
The Titans drafted Cam Ward out of the University of Miami with the number one overall pick, so Sam Leavitt is not on the table for Tennessee. However, Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson is very much on the table for the Titans.
Cam Ward has a lot of traits to like, and he will need all the help he can get to help use his tools. The Titans do have Calvin Ridley under contract for a couple of seasons, and did draft some playmakers last year, but Tyson would bring an elite level of pass catcher to Tennessee.
Running back could also be a need for the Titans. Tony Pollard is good, but it does not hurt to have a one-two punch in the running game. Kyson Brown would be a great fit for the Titans' offense. Pollard is an agile runner, while Brown is more of a pass catcher, so the two would complement each other very well in the Titans' backfield.
Additionally, tight end could also be a position that the Titans look for. Chamon Metayer would be a nice player for the Tennessee offense. Metayer has shown to be a good red zone target in the ASU offense, so he would be a great red zone target as well for Cam Ward.
Offensive Line
However, the biggest need for the Titans offense is their o-line. It is a unit that could use some work, especially their guards. So, the Titans could be looking to draft Kyle Scott, current ASU Right Guard, or Jimeto Obigo, current Left Guard.
Obigo would be a nice fit in Tennessee. He is a very physically gifted player, and he could be a good pass blocker for Cam Ward in his Titans career.
There is also a bit uncertainty at the tackle positions. So, ASU Left Tackle Josh Atkins could be a great choice! He has shown to have a good mix of the physical tools and the mental prowess needed to be a good line men.
Defensive Players
The Titans defense have a lot of nice players. Their d line and linebacking core have some good pieces, so not a ton of needs there. The main needs are in the secondary, specifically cornerback. Cornerback Keith Abney II would be an absolute amazing pick for the Titans for a couple of reasons.
- Abney is one of the best defensive players on the ASU roster
- Abney would bring energy to the Titans locker room
- If the Titans current DC, Dennard Wilson, is still there, Abney would be a great scheme fit. Wilson is from the Ravens, and that type of defense prioritizes athletic corners who are ball hawks, which describes Abney perfectly
If Abney is gone, cornerback Javan Robinson would also be a nice selection to the Titans secondary.
In conclusion, the Titans already have a good core, but adding some Sun Devils could really boost their team to the post season.
