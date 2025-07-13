Titans Star WR Set For Big Second Year
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is expected to be one of the top performers for the offense in the upcoming season.
Ridley was the only player to eclipsde 500 receiving yards for the Titans last season, making him a key part of the offense.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt eyes another large role for Ridley again in the 2025 campaign.
"In his second season with the Titans, Ridley appears to be reenergized with the addition of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, and the new faces around him," Wyatt wrote.
"Ridley has taken the first overall pick under his wing, and the two have formed a bond that extends off the field. The Titans are counting on that chemistry paying off on the field, one season after Ridley led the Titans with 64 catches for 1,017 yards."
With a new quarterback to learn from in Cam Ward, Ridley will have to showcase his leadership skills, which is something the No. 1 overall pick is already noticing from his top target.
“That boy there: different," Ward said of Ridley h/t A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"How he moves, everything. Now that I see what a receiver's supposed to be like, that's why I'm glad like Elic (Ayomanor), Chim (Dike), (Xavier Restrepo), Bryce (Oliver), all the guys in our room, I'm glad they’ve got him because I ain't never threw to no receiver like him, that moves like him, can cut like him. And that boy he ain’t selfish either. Like he wants the rookies, all of us, he wants us to do better than him because he going to get his one-on-ones.”
Ridley, 30, is playing in his seventh season after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was suspended for the 2022 season due to violating the league's anti-gambling policy, but he has turned things around ever since he returned.
He's recorded over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons back from suspension and there's a chance he could make it three in a row with a strong year in 2025 with the Titans.
