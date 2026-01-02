3 Reasons Why Sun Devils Can Look Great Next Year
It is now 2026, which means that ASU will play football this year. The team has a lot of players moving on such as Jordyn Tyson, Keyshaun Elliott, Keith Abney II and more, so there will be change. So, with so much change, what is there that are great factors for this team?
Strong Ground Game
If ASU vs Duke taught fans anything, it's that the rushing game can be a huge X Factor for ASU's offense next year. Whether the offensive coordinator be Marcus Arroyo, or a new coordinator, the running game is something that ASU can lean on. This is due to Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius Robinson having great games on the ground.
Brown Jr. and Robinson can be an awesome duo. Both have great vision and are able to find the running holes to get big gains and to keep the offense rolling. However, the two of them have different styles. Brown Jr. has a bit more power in his game, while Robinson is more elusive. The two could be a great one two punch for ASU.
Brown Jr. and Robinson could also give ASU something new that the offense has not had in a while and that is a duo. When Cam Skattebo had his big year in 2024 and Raleek Brown had his big year 2025, there were the main back for ASU's offense. So Brown Jr. and Robinson being an effective duo would be new for ASU.
Strong Coaching Staff
The Sun Devils still have one of the better coaching staffs in college football, even with the Offensive Coordinator position being up in the air due to some rumors. Kenny Dillingham has asserted himself as one of the best coaches in all of college, as a great leader of men and a strong culture builder.
Even though his unit gave up a lot of points to Duke's offense, Brian Ward is still one of the better defensive coordinators in college. Ward's defense was borderline elite during most of the regular season, so fans can expect a great defense next season. ASU also has ton of coaching depth such as Defensive Line Coach Diron Reynolds and Running Backs Coach Shaun Aguano.
Great QB Development in the Dillingham Era
It seeems like it is all but confirmed that Sam Leavitt is not going to be a Sun Devil next year. However, ASU under Dillingham has showed that they are great at QB Development. Both Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims came into ASU have having some quesiton marks. However, ASU did a great job developing both QBs, so however is the next starter, fans should have hope that they can become a great passer.
While yes, there is a lot of new at ASU this year, there is also a lot that Sun Devil fans should be hopeful for in the new year.
