How This Packers Player Breaking Out Proves Well for Sims

When the Green Bay Packers and Quarterback are said in the same sentence, the player that often comes to mind is Jordan Love. Love is the franchise Quarterback for Green Bay, however the Packers number 2 Quarterback, Malik Willis and how he has played recently could bode well for ASU Quarterback Jeff Sims and Sims's NFL Future.

Similarities between Willis and Sims

The biggest similarity between Willis and Sims is their physical ability and frame. In terms of frame, both are very close in weight. As Willis weighs 225 pounds and Sims weighs 220 pounds, so the two are pretty close there. There is a bit of a difference in heigh, as Willis is 4 inches shorter than Sims. However where the comparison really shines is how those physical attributes translate to the field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both QBs are very mobile. Even though the Packers loss in Willis's start to the Baltimore Ravens, he was excellent on the ground. Willis took off 9 times against the Ravens defense and got a total of 60 yards and 2 touchdowns. When it comes to Sims rushing, he broke an ASU record with his 228 rushing performance against the Iowa State Cyclones. Both QBS can take off very quickly while running and are very fluid QBs with the ball on their hands.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of passing, both have a quick release. The ball flies out of their hands and into the targets of their receivers. The underlying theme with Sims and Willis is that there is a lot of speed and quickness in their game in both passing and rushing which is tough for defenses to stop.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What does Willis's NFL Journey mean for Sims

Currently, Willis is considered by many to be one of the better backup QBS in the NFL. There is a chance he could be a starter for a team next year such as the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Rams, or the Las Vegas Raiders to name a few teams that Willis could sign with. Things are looking bright for Willis, however it did not always start out that way.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) throws on the run against the Seattle Seahawks during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashvillet, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Willis was initially drafted to the Tennessee Titans, where Willis struggled early on. He did not start a whole ton during the regular season, but when he did he did not look great. That translated to the preseason where Willis looked very bumpy. This could happen to Sims, where Sims might take a while to get used to the NFL, but if Sims can find a team with a great coaching staff, like how Willis did with the Packers, Sims could have a great NFL Career.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, things could look very promising at the NFL level for Sims. It might take him a while and to end up on the right coaching staff, but there is tons of potential for the Sun Devil Quarterback.

