Finding Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Narrow Loss to Colorado

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12) were unable to accrue their first win streak of their two-year stint in the conference in what was a 78-70 loss at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils went into the game with continued concerns in regards to roster depth, among other factors. Head coach Bobby Hurley has been open about the said tests that the program has faced in recent weeks - with those roadblocks serving as points of prevention from ASU fully breaking out in 2025-26.

Arizona State on SI presents three major takeaways from the uncerimonious loss at the hands of the Buffaloes below.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona State Facing Too Many Challenges

As mentioned above, the Sun Devils have faced as many challenges as any other program in the Big 12 this season.

The most glaring of the tests that have presented Hurley is that the Arizona State roster has been ravaged by injuries for the second consecutive season. One of the major adjustments Hurley made from last season to the current one was by filling the roster out entirely with 15 scholarship players. This approach quickly had a wrench thrown in it when Vijay Wallace suffered a season-ending injury. Adante Holiman has yet to play this season himself, while several players are set to redshirt.

Marcus Adams Jr. has now missed over a month of action due to injury to this point as well, which is the biggest hit to ASU's rotation. The recent injury suffered by Santiago Trouet forced Hurley to employ a seven-man rotation in Wednesday's game against Utah - which is likely simply a sign that there's too much stress on the rotation in a Big 12 that is chalk-full of deep rosters.

One of the other most pressing challenges has been the Sun Devils' inconsistencies in the rebounding department. Arizona State was out-rebounded by 14 against Colorado on Saturday night despite earning 18 second-chance points in their own right - the 40-26 deficit against Colorado ultimately rendered Hurley speechless.

Time appears to be running short on shoring up fatal flaws this squad has displayed - whether the variables are controllable or not.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) defends on Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Moe Odum Continues to be Revelation

Arizona State's senior point guard has been a mainstay for the team during this season - leading them in scoring (17.2 PPG), assists (6.2) and steals (1.5).

The 6'3" guard out of the Bronx is spening his final season at the collegiate level playing at the highest level of his four-year career - serving as the catalyst of the ASU offense, creating consistent disruption off-ball defensively, and being the steady leader that the team has needed through uncertainty.

It's difficult to say exactly where Odum stands in the midst of recent individual Sun Devil standouts, but there's potential that the former Pepperdine star ends his career as the best player to suit up in Tempe since Remy Martin.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Have Time to Salvage Positives From Season

Although the writing seems to be on the wall as far as an NCAA tournament berth is concerned, there's still much to play for in terms of earning a statement victory - as well as potential foundational players showing marked growth over the final seven contests.

Arizona State hosts 2025 elite eight participant Texas Tech at home on February 17 after nearly taking down the Red Raiders in Lubbock last season, while also welcoming Darryn Peterson and Kansas to Tempe to close out the home schedule on March 3. The team closes out the 2025-26 regular season on the road against Iowa State on March 7 - all three games are opportunities to secure an elusive marquee victory.

Players such as Noah Meeusen, Andrija Grbovic, and Santiago Trouet also have potential to continue to further entrench themselves as foundational pieces for next season's squad, regardless of who's in charge of the program.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .