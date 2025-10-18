ASU Faces NFL-Caliber Defender Vs Red Raiders
The Arizona State Sun Devils face a lot of challenges in their matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, such as a great offense, coaching staff, and defense. However, one player on Texas Tech's defense, David Bailey, can be an absolute game wrecker if not gameplanned correctly. So, how can ASU's coaching staff, including Marcus Arroyo, game-plan for Bailey?
Bailey's Season Recap
Bailey has been Texas Tech's best pass rusher this season as he leads the team with 8.5 sacks. His best game is his most recent too, where he had 3 sacks against the Kansas Jayhawks. Bailey has also had an in each game of the season so far, so he is consistent as he is dominant. He also has forced two fumbles asl well, so he is a versatile defender for Texas Tech.
Strategy Number 1
Get rid of the ball quickly. The best way to avoid a great pass rusher is to have quick throws. This strategy fits ASU well, as Quarterback Sam Leavitt has a fairly quick release and a lot of ASU's receivers are great after the catch, with the likes of Jordyn Tydson, Chamon Metayer and Jalen Moss. Moss has been quiet this year, but he could have a big game if Leavitt targets him quickly to avoid a Bailey sack.
Strategy Number 2
Use play action. Play action is a great way to get the quarterback on the run, so if Bailey does get through ASU's offensive line, having Leavitt boot out on a play action could give Leavitt a great way to escape pressure. Play action could also be a great play if Arroyo runs the ball a lot this game.
Strategy Number 3
Use additional blockers. ASU's Offensive Line Coach Saga Tuitele will have this offensive unit coached up with technique and strategy to block Bailey. However, there is still a high chance that Bailey could break through. So, one strategy is to use other players to block Bailey in the backfield.
One such player could be Kanye Udoh. Udoh has a lot of great strength in his play, so Tuitele, who has done a good job coaching this year, could tap into Udoh's physicality to help block. ASU's tight ends Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole could also help block Bailey.
In conclusion, blocking Bailey is a huge task for ASU, but they do have the coaching staff and players to help block a great player.
