Arizona State Kickoff Day - Highlighting Jordyn Tyson
Tonight is the night.
The number 11 nationally ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are set to open up their 2025 season against Northern Arizona in Tempe tonight.
Kenny Dillingham has a team that is primed to expand on the Big 12 championship season they experienced in 2024 - the roster returns 17 starting players from the College Football Playoff squad.
Jordyn Tyson is one of the more prominent players out of many high-level returners - and is a driving force behind the opinion that the Sun Devil offense will take another step forward in 2025, even in the absence of Cam Skattebo.
Tyson's number 0 jersey obviously represents the fact that the season is officially here, but the future NFL player's impact has transcended symbolism.
The foundation that Tyson has laid over the last year is absolutely invaluable on multiple fronts.
First, the Tyson connection with Heisman Trophy contender Sam Leavitt is one that sets the foundation for future generations of Sun Devils. It very much has the potential to be a key selling point for Coach Dillingham in future recruiting endeavors.
In something of a tie-in, Tyson serves as the first player that WR coach Hines Ward has cultivated into a star at the collegiate level. There is little doubt that prospective recruits would be eager to play for Ward as is, but Tyson's rise from three-star recruit to superstar at the position cannot be overlooked.
Lastly, Tyson's leadership is something that has to be accounted for within the grand scheme of the Arizona State program.
The Texas native is a new addition to the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, but has displayed an outgoing nature as a teammate ever since he arrived in Tempe in April of 2023.
Tyson also declined to consider multiple lucrative offers to enter the transfer portal and depart Tempe after a singular season of playing.
Tyson recognizes the trust that has been built up within the program, his connection with Leavitt, the invaluable lessons learned from a unique coaching staff, and the potential to do something seldom seen from Arizona State were all worth returning for.
