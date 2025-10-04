All Sun Devils

Sun Devils Shine in New NFL Mock Draft Projection

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some stars that could go to some intriguing teams at the next phase of their career

Tanner Cappellini

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Sparky the Sun Devil takes the field pregame between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Sparky the Sun Devil takes the field pregame between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

While ASU Football has only played 5 games, for many NFL Content Creators, it is already mock draft season. That is no different for popular NFL YouTuber Bengal, who, despite his user name, is a New York Giants fan. For years now, Bengal has done a ton of in-depth draft coverage across his different social media platforms. In his recent mock draft, he has a couple of Sun Devils going in Round 1 with some exciting fits.

Jordyn Tyson

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

At pick number 8, Bengal had the Carolina Panthers take Jorydn Tyson. Bengal explained that whether the Panthers stick with current Quarterback Bryce Young or move on, the Panthers need another receiving option. Panthers rookie receiver and former U of A Wildcat Tetairoa McMillan has had a great campaign so far with Carolina, but second-year receiver Xavier Legette has struggled. So, Carolina could use another playmaker.

Bengal makes a great point here, as Jordyn Tyson would be an excellent fit for the Panthers' receiving core. Carolina having two super star receivers who both went to Arizona colleges would be a very cool fit. Tyson and McMillan also have similar but different skill sets. Both are great route runners, but McMillan is more of a physical possession receiver, while Tyson is more of an agile route runner. But both receivers are very well-rounded.

Tyson playing his NFL career in Carolina would be a great fit! He would be an instrumental part of the team for many years to come. There is also a high chance that McMilan and Tyson could be one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, with the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson and TCU Defensive Back Channing Canada (
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against TCU defensive back Channing Canada (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keith Abney II

The final Sun Devil that Bengal had going on his mock draft was ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II, going to the Buffalo Bills at pick 31. Bengal said he was a huge fan of Abney, saying that he loves to watch Abney play.

Once again, Bengal makes a really good point, as Abney II would be a really good choice for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills could use another cornerback and Abney II would be a great fit in a Bills defense that likes corners who are very physical.

The Bills are a team that is often in big games late in the year, going up against great offenses and Quarterbacks, so Abney's big play ability would be a valuable asset for the team.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II and Defensive Back Shamari Simmons
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) celebrate during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Sun Devils have key players who could help a lot of NFL Franchises.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on where some prominent Sun Devil stars could go in the upcoming NFL Draft. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU NFL Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.