Sun Devils Shine in New NFL Mock Draft Projection
While ASU Football has only played 5 games, for many NFL Content Creators, it is already mock draft season. That is no different for popular NFL YouTuber Bengal, who, despite his user name, is a New York Giants fan. For years now, Bengal has done a ton of in-depth draft coverage across his different social media platforms. In his recent mock draft, he has a couple of Sun Devils going in Round 1 with some exciting fits.
Jordyn Tyson
At pick number 8, Bengal had the Carolina Panthers take Jorydn Tyson. Bengal explained that whether the Panthers stick with current Quarterback Bryce Young or move on, the Panthers need another receiving option. Panthers rookie receiver and former U of A Wildcat Tetairoa McMillan has had a great campaign so far with Carolina, but second-year receiver Xavier Legette has struggled. So, Carolina could use another playmaker.
Bengal makes a great point here, as Jordyn Tyson would be an excellent fit for the Panthers' receiving core. Carolina having two super star receivers who both went to Arizona colleges would be a very cool fit. Tyson and McMillan also have similar but different skill sets. Both are great route runners, but McMillan is more of a physical possession receiver, while Tyson is more of an agile route runner. But both receivers are very well-rounded.
Tyson playing his NFL career in Carolina would be a great fit! He would be an instrumental part of the team for many years to come. There is also a high chance that McMilan and Tyson could be one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, with the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Keith Abney II
The final Sun Devil that Bengal had going on his mock draft was ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II, going to the Buffalo Bills at pick 31. Bengal said he was a huge fan of Abney, saying that he loves to watch Abney play.
Once again, Bengal makes a really good point, as Abney II would be a really good choice for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills could use another cornerback and Abney II would be a great fit in a Bills defense that likes corners who are very physical.
The Bills are a team that is often in big games late in the year, going up against great offenses and Quarterbacks, so Abney's big play ability would be a valuable asset for the team.
In conclusion, the Sun Devils have key players who could help a lot of NFL Franchises.
