Select Sun Devils Who Would Fit the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have had quite the interesting offseason, to say the least. Between the draft and signing players, things have been very up and down. Thankfully for fans of the Bengals, things ended up on a pretty good note. However, even though Cincy has Super Bowl aspirations, there are some Sun Devils who could still help them out.
Offense
When the Bengals come to mind, many people think that defense is their biggest need might be defense. While yes, they do need some starters on that side of the ball, Cincy could also use some players on the offense.
The first is running back. The current Bengals starter at the position is Chase Brown, who is a solid player. He is by no means bad, but if the Bengals wanted to swing for a back that has super star high upside that can join the Bengals offense with the likes of:
- Superstar Quarterback, Joe Burrow, who is one of the most athletic QBs in the NFL.
- Ja'Marr Chase, who is one of the best receivers in the league, up there with the Vikings (LINK) Justin Jefferson
- Wideout Tee Higgins, who is one of the better contested ball winners in the league.
ASU's Kyson Brown would be a really nice fit for the Bengals. Not only is Brown a speedy back, but he is also a great receiving back. He is very elusive with the ball in his hands and would be another great option for Joe Burrow.
The Bengals could also draft some ASU O-line men. Jimeto Obigbo, who is the current left guard for ASU could be a nice choice. Obigbo has been a steady starter for ASU, and he could translate well to the NFL.
Tight end could also be a sneaky need for the Bengals. ASU's Chamon Metayer could be a good choice. He has shown himself to be a great end zone target for the Sun Devils and he could translate that well to the NFL.
Defense
When people talk about the Bengals needing defense, it is more so the secondary, as the front seven is actually a pretty good unit!
Up front, the Bengals have players like
- Superstar edge Rusher, Trey Hendrickson.
- Veteran Defensive Tackle, B.J. Hill
- Rookie Pass Rusher Shemar Stewart
So the Bengals are good up front; however, the questions start at the secondary. Corner is Cincy's biggest team need, so Keith Abney II would be an absolute home run pick for the big cats. Abney II has the traits to be the number one corner that the Bengals have been looking for in the Joe Burrow era.
If Abney II is off the board, Javan Robinson could also be a great selection. Robinson plays a lot like Abney II in some ways, as he plays with that energy that Abney II does.
Overall, these Sun Devils could help the Bengals win their first Super Bowl.
