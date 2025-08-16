Sun Devil Fits for the Carolina Panthers
It was ten years ago when Cam Newton was doing the Superman celebration, Luke Kuechly making huge tackles, Josh Norman was intercepting Quarterbacks and Ron Rivera was lifting the George Halas Trophy, the NFC Championship Trophy, which was happening for the Carolina Panthers.
Fast forward, and now, after a couple of losing seasons, Head Coach Dave Canales is trying to rebuild the Panthers program. That starts in the draft, so who are some Sun Devils that Carolina could take?
Defense
The defensive side is on the docket first for the big cats of the NFC South, as that is their main need. Last season, the Panthers ranked towards the bottom in most defensive-related categories. Now, this past offseason, they did add some players in free agency, such as safety Tre'von Moehrig, but they still need a lot of help on that side of the ball.
Edge rusher is a big need for the Panthers, so Clayton Smith or Dobrah Prince could be mid-round selections for Carolina. Smith is more of an explosive player, while Prince is more technically sound. So far, Panthers General Manager Dan Moran tends to like players who are more technical, so Prince could be the likely pick for the Panthers.
The Secondary
Jaycee Horn has established himself as one of the best corners in the NFL; however, a second cornerback would greatly benefit the Panthers. Especially in a division that has receivers like Drake London, Mike Evans and Chris Olave.
ASU Star cornerback Keith Abney II would be an amazing selection, especially paired with Horn. If Abney II is not available for Carolina, though, they could always go with Javan Robinson. Robinson could be a great mid-round selection for the Panthers.
He has an aggressive play style that would fit well into the Carolina defense. There is a big chance that Robinson and Horn could develop into one of the better corner tandems in the league.
Offense
Unlike other teams discussed in this series such as the Titans or the Jets, the Panthers donot really need that many offensive players. As they have:
- Former number one overall pick Quarterback Bryce Young, who is looking to turn things around
- Former U Of A Wild Cat Star Receiver Tetairoa McMillan, plus some other good receivers
- Star Running-back Chuba Hubbard
The Panthers do have some of the better offensive line talent in the league, with players such as Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu. However, the Center and Left Guard positions could be improved upon to help protect Bryce Young.
Ben Coleman would be a really nice fit here. Coleman plays with that physical toughness that Carolina would value for the line. Coleman also has some flexibility, so he could be either the team's center or left guard.
In conclusion, the Panthers are better far into their rebuild. They are in a somewhat winnable division, so the right draft pieces could help propel them to NFC South Champ
