Why ASU’s Team Culture Is Turning Heads This Season

The Arizona State Sun Devils Football Program has built something incredible.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrate after a win against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrate after a win against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There are a lot of reasons that the Arizona State Sun Devils are 4-1. One such reason is the incredible culture that has been built. So, what makes ASU's football program?

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham greets linebacker Martell Hughes (18) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, every single ASU home game has been sold out. This is an absolutely incredible feat for the Sun Devils football program. ASU's home opener this season against NAU was the first home opener to sell out since 1998.

Not only does this show that Arizona fans are passionate about football, but it also shows that these fans do not get rattled easily, as they showed up for the home opener even after a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns in the college football playoffs. This is an example that the fans are here for the long-term vision of Kenny Dillingham's program and not just the short term.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

When the fans show up, they show up as they are also very engaged. During halftime of the TCU-ASU game, fans were waving their phone flashlights. It was a sight of unity from the fans and just how excited they are for this team, even when it was uncertain at the time if ASU was going to win or not.

Speaking of winning, hearing ASU's fans being vocal during the incredible victory was absolutely fantastic. It was a showcase of the passion that the fans have for this team.

A photo that I (Tanner Cappellini) took of the Arizona State Sun Devils Student Section during Halftime
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; A photo that I (Tanner Cappellini) took of the Arizona State Sun Devils Student Section during Halftime during of the TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona State Sun Devils game at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. / Tanner Cappellini

While being in a locker room can be different than what is heard and reported on, ASU's locker room seems to be in pretty great hands. So far this season, players have stepped up into key roles when called upon due to an injury to the starter, such as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson stepping up for safety Xavien Alford or linebacker Martell Hughes when Zyrus Fiaseu was out.

Even while watching the games, on the sidelines, the camaraderie between players and coaches is visible. They are hyping each other up and supporting one another.

Arizona State Linebacker Martell Hughes and TCU Wide Receiver Dozie Ezukanma
Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) comes up with an interception, sealing the win against TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma (82) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it be a Jesus Gomez field goal, a Martell Hughes interception, or some other extraordinary play, ASU has won in the clutch time the past two weeks against Baylor and TCU. Sure, some things could have been executed earlier in the game to not have it be as close, but the fact that this team has this fight in them is a huge compliment to what Coach Dillingham has built in Arizona.

Arizona State Sun Devils Kicker Jesus Gomez and Offensive Lineman Jalen Klemm
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Jesus Gomez celebrates a field goal with offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Overall, it is truly amazing to see what ASU has built culture-wise with the football program and this is only the beginning of something truly special.

