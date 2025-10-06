Why ASU’s Team Culture Is Turning Heads This Season
There are a lot of reasons that the Arizona State Sun Devils are 4-1. One such reason is the incredible culture that has been built. So, what makes ASU's football program?
Audience
So far, every single ASU home game has been sold out. This is an absolutely incredible feat for the Sun Devils football program. ASU's home opener this season against NAU was the first home opener to sell out since 1998.
Not only does this show that Arizona fans are passionate about football, but it also shows that these fans do not get rattled easily, as they showed up for the home opener even after a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns in the college football playoffs. This is an example that the fans are here for the long-term vision of Kenny Dillingham's program and not just the short term.
When the fans show up, they show up as they are also very engaged. During halftime of the TCU-ASU game, fans were waving their phone flashlights. It was a sight of unity from the fans and just how excited they are for this team, even when it was uncertain at the time if ASU was going to win or not.
Speaking of winning, hearing ASU's fans being vocal during the incredible victory was absolutely fantastic. It was a showcase of the passion that the fans have for this team.
Locker Room
While being in a locker room can be different than what is heard and reported on, ASU's locker room seems to be in pretty great hands. So far this season, players have stepped up into key roles when called upon due to an injury to the starter, such as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson stepping up for safety Xavien Alford or linebacker Martell Hughes when Zyrus Fiaseu was out.
Even while watching the games, on the sidelines, the camaraderie between players and coaches is visible. They are hyping each other up and supporting one another.
Clutch Wins
Whether it be a Jesus Gomez field goal, a Martell Hughes interception, or some other extraordinary play, ASU has won in the clutch time the past two weeks against Baylor and TCU. Sure, some things could have been executed earlier in the game to not have it be as close, but the fact that this team has this fight in them is a huge compliment to what Coach Dillingham has built in Arizona.
Overall, it is truly amazing to see what ASU has built culture-wise with the football program and this is only the beginning of something truly special.
