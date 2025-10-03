All Sun Devils

4 Key Sun Devils to Watch After Bye Week Reset

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some players who could be crucial in future games.

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking great at 4-1. However, the season is not done. So, in ASU's upcoming Big 12 games, these are some players who could get more of a role on the team.

Jaren Hamilton

Wide Receiver Jaren Hamilton had his first and only catch of the season against TCU. However, it was a pretty big catch as it was for 44 yards on 3rd and 4. Hamilton's catch helped ASU get a new set of downs that eventually led to a Jesus Gomez Field Goal. In a close game where every point mattered, Hamilton's catch helped set up 3 points for ASU.

So, after a clutch game with a clutch catch, the question presents itself: how should Hamilton be used more in ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo's offense? One way that Hamilton could be used is downfield deep passes, so far ASU's big target has been mainly receiver Jordyn Tyson. However, it could be beneficial to ASU's offense to have another downfield target, and Hamilton can be that guy for ASU.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Jaren Hamilton
Arizona State wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson

"Boogie" Wilson has played very well in place of starting Free Safety Xavien Alford, who has been out with injury. Wilson is coming off a very great game against TCU victory where he had an interception along with 6 total tackles. Wilson has played with great energy, which the rest of the locker room and coaching staff seem to gravitate towards.

So, how could Wilson fit into Brian Ward's defensive unit when Alford returns? One way is as a slot corner or sub linebacker, which is usually a position that moves around the field. This would fit Wilson's physical ability very well. It would also work well for Alford and Wilson, as Alford can be in his usual role and Wilson can still impact the game.

Baylor Bears Wide Receiver Josh Cameron and Arizona State Sun Devils Safety Adrian Wilson
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Martell Hughes

Linebacker Martell Hughes is an ASU football big-time baller as he makes the most of his time. This was shown as he got the game-winning interception against TCU. While the interception is great for Hughes, it is a good news-bad news situation. The good news is that ASU has a lot of great linebackers as Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott have had great years, but the bad news is that this makes it hard for Hughes to get on the field.

However, ASU could rotate the linebackers. This is a very physical position, so if they want to rest, Crook and Elliott could. Hughes could also be on the field as Brian Ward does run a 4-3, which does employ 3 linebackers. Hopefully Hughes can get on the field more.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) comes up with an interception, sealing the win against TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma (82) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Harpole

While not having that many catches, tight end number two, Cameron Harpole has made some nice plays at tight end. Harpole is a tough player who has good hands. ASU could run a lot of 12 personnel, which is when one running back and two tight ends are on the field. These tight ends can be used to help block in the run game or to be passing targets for Quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Arizona State Sun Devils Tight End Cameron Harpole
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Cameron Harpole (9) runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jahron Manning (13) attempt to make the tackle during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In conclusion Arizona State has a lot of great depth players who can come in clutch for the team.

