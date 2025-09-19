Here’s How Arizona State Can Secure a Win Over Baylor
The Arizona State Sun Devils began Big 12 play by playing the Baylor Bears. Going into Baylor will be no easy task, as both teams are 2-1. However, Baylor's run defense has been less than desirable, and the Sun Devils can take advantage of it.
The Bears Run defense so far this season
Baylor's run defense started on a very tough note as they gave up 308 total rushing yards against the Auburn Tigers. Two Tiger players averaged over 5 yards a run: Damari Alston and Quarterback Jackson Arnold. The Tigers also had 4 rushing touchdowns.
In Week 2, Baylor gave up 163 rushing yards total to SMU. SMU running back T.J. Harden had 115 yards on 19 carries.
Week 3 was Baylor's best rushing defensive performance of the season, as they held the Samford Bulldogs to under 100 yards rushing at 90 yards. However, the Bulldogs' number one back, C.J. Evans, still had a solid game. Evans had over 50 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
How can ASU take advantage?
Run the ball
ASU's main focus should be to pound the rock against Baylor. Ideally, ASU's starter, whether that be Raleek Brown or Kyson Brown, should have at least 15 carries. Kanye Udoh, as well, could have a great workload, as he has shown to be a bruiser back with good vision.
ASU's 3 main backs have different specialties, whether it be Raleek's speed, Kyson's catching, or Kanye's toughness, so Baylor will be going up against a running back room with a lot of different ways to gain yards.
Besides the running backs, Sam Leavitt could also have a very productive game on the ground. Leavitt has had a great season rushing, so it would not be a shock if Leavitt hit trouble digits running. There could also be scenarios where Jordyn Tyson could run the ball a time or two as well, with how athletic Tyson is.
No matter who is running the ball, ASU has a great offensive line, so they should have an outstanding game rushing.
Deep Shots down the Field
With Baylor more than likely focusing on stopping ASU's run game, this could be a chance for ASU's Offensive Coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, to take some deep shots down the field. ASU has been good this year off of play action, but this could be the game where it takes off.
In conclusion, running the ball is key to ASU winning the game; if they do that well, they should have a victory.
