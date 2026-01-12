The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lot of great receiving talent. However, one name, Jalen Moss could have a big season next year for the Sun Devils, and there are some great reasons that point to why.

Have a more defined role in the offense

Last year, Moss had a bit of an undefined role in Marcus Arroyo’s offense. It took him for a while to get going in ASU’s offense, as his first game with 50 plus yards was against the Iowa State Cyclones. However, now with Jordyn Tyson and Malik McClain both gone, Moss will be one of ASU's top targets. Additionally, now that Moss has had time at ASU, the coaching staff has spent time with him and can figure out his skill sets a bit more and how they fit in.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Great Coaching Staff

Speaking of coaching staff, ASU has one of the best in college. The first coach that impacts Moss is Wide Receivers Coach, Hines Ward. Ward was an NFL player who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time with the Steelers, Ward was one of the better receivers in the league. Ward was a great route runner and a pro's pro.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ward has gone from a great pro career to a great coaching career. The best example is Jordyn Tyson, who transferred in from Colorado. Under Hines Ward, Tyson is now projected as a top ten player in this year's NFL Draft. Moss has a lot of great skills and Ward will do a great job of shaping his skills to great receiving production.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Good Finish

While Moss had a quite game against Arizona in the regular season finale, he was anything but quite against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sun Bowl. This was a game in where Moss flashed his full potential. From great route running to speed, Moss had a spectacular performance, and one that left fans in awe. Moss had five catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, which is a fantastic stat line.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) celebrates his catch against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What stood out most about Moss was that a lot of his catches were down field. They were not just in the short or medium game, they were in the deep field. Not only are deep balls at times hard to haul in, it shows that Moss can be used down the field next season. While Moss's regular season was full of ups and downs, the fact that he finished off greatly is promising.

Overall, there is a lot to like about Moss's game and it will be exciting to see how he does next season.

