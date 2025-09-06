Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for some new excitement. With the hiring of a new head coach and general manager, they are looking to turn things around. Who are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help with that turnaround?
Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off an exciting NFL Draft as they traded up for former Colorado Buffalo Wide Receiver and Cornerback, Travis Hunter. Drafting Hunter plus rookie phenom receiver Brian Thomas Jr., so Jordyn Tyson is not a need for the Jags.
However, the man who throws the ball to Jordyn Tyson, Quarterback, is Sam Leavitt. Current Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had a fair amount of ups and downs in his career.
The Jaguars hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen, as their new head coach to help iron out Lawrence's issues that he has shown. If Lawrence has another down year, there is a chance that the Jags could move on from Lawrence, and Sam Leavitt falls. Leavitt has a great arm and legs that would be a fun fit with Jacksonville.
Regardless of whether the QB for the future of Jacksonville is Lawrence or Leavitt, a franchise running back is needed in the backfield. The Current Jags starters are Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. Etienne is a good receiving back, but at times struggles with power running. Bigsby is not the best receiving back, but his great at power entering.
Enter ASU's Kyson Brown, who is the best of both worlds. Brown is a great receiving back who is a great power runner. New Jaguars General Manager, James Gladstone, comes from the Los Angeles Rams, a team that always prioritized the run game. So, it is in the cards for the Jags to go running back.
With a team like Jacksonville that likes to run, the offensive line would also be a need, especially in the interior. ASU guard Kyle Scott is great in run protection, so he could be a very valuable asset for the Jaguars to land.
Defense
Jaguar's Cornerback Tyson Campbell is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. He was only rated a 78 overall in Madden, which is about 5 or 6 overalls too low. Keith Abney II would be a great fit, but without a first-round pick, the Jaguars might not be able to get him.
However, ASU's number two cornerback, Javan Robinson, would be such a nice fit in Jacksonville's secondary. Robinson plays with an aggressiveness and electricity that would fit Jaguar Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile's defense super well.
Campanile comes from the Green Bay Packers, a defense last year that played with that aggressiveness that Robinson has. Robinson also somewhat profiles to former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
A cornerback trio of Tyson Campbell, Travis Hunter and Javan Robinson would be great. Campbell would stay the number one, while Hunter and Robinson could rotate between playing the boundary corner and slot corner spot.
The Jaguars could also use a second tarting defensive tackle as well. Jacob Rich Kongaika could be a very good fit for the team. Kongaika has shown to be a consistent player so far at his time at ASU. Kongaika who join a defensive line that has the likes of:
- Edge Rusher Josh Hines-Allen, who has made two pro bowls
- Former number one overall pick Travon Walker, who has shown growth year by year.
- Veteran Defensive Tackle, Arik Armstead, who is a very smart player.
In conclusion, the Jaguars are a very well rounded team, so they do not have a ton of needs to fill. Exciting times are coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars . Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.