Liam Coen Drops Hint on Running Back Rotation for Jaguars

The coolest person you know is drafting Bhayshul Tuten in 2025.



ELITE tackle-breaking ability (3rd-highest career MTF/attempt in this class – behind only Ashton Jeanty & Cam Skattebo).



ELITE speed (4.32 40 – 4th fastest all-time amongst RB’s).



ELITE name.



ELITE. pic.twitter.com/5rXXsvlalt