NFL Executive Names Dolphins RB Honorable Mention Among Top Backs
The Miami Dolphins' ground game was not as effective in 2024 as it was in 2023.
However, there is hope for 2025 with De'Von Achane and a host of others. Achane was recently named in a list of the best running backs heading into the upcoming season by an anonymous AFC executive — as an honorable mention.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the executive said, "Elite speed and explosion. Could wear down because he's small. Similar to Gibbs. He just gets banged up. Runs very hard for how small he is and should get out on the perimeter more as a pass catcher."
Will Achane Bounce Back?
Achane rushed for 907 yards on 203 attempts with six touchdowns in 2024. A season prior, he and Raheem Mostert formed a duo that helped the Dolphins have one of the league's most potent offenses. He rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries, despite playing in only 11 games.
Achane's Rushing Success Rate was a healthy 54.4% in 2023, whereas it dipped to 49.3% last season. Pro Football Reference defines RSR as a rush that "gains at least 40% of yards required first down, 60% of yards required on second down, and 100% on third or fourth down."
Last season, the Dolphins had injury troubles along the offensive line. Tackle Terron Armstead was bitten by injuries throughout the season, along with Austin Jackson.
With three new starters on the offensive line, James Daniels, Jonah Savaiinaea, and Patrick Paul (taking over for Armstead at left tackle), Achane is looking to return to 2023 productivity in 2025.
A New Duo?
Mostert's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders will add to Achane's workload in 2025, but Alex Mattison and Jaylen Wright fill out the rest of the corps and should get an opportunity to become Achane's No. 1 running mate.
At Mandatory Minicamp, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he liked what he saw from Wright, who is entering his second season.
"When we had exit meetings, I was talking to Jaylen Wright about being able to non-verbally communicate to me his hunger for an increased role," McDanielsaid. "I see better than I hear, and four OTAs in, I can see him following through with that. A big thing for him and really our entire team this offseason is each and every day being the exclusive evaluation time. Awesome one day efforts; we’re looking for consistency and continuity, and I think it’s the only way that we’re going to be happy with the product come fall.”