Lions Camp Highlight: Jahmyr Gibbs Cooks Veteran Linebacker
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has the potential this season to record north of 2,000 all-purpose yards.
With his improved abilities out of the backfield, the third-year player should be a vital and integral part of John Morton's offense.
In a highlight video posted on social media, the former first-round pick was easily able to find his way past veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone. In the one-on-one period, Gibbs used his speed to get open and secure an over the shoulder reception.
Veteran quarterback Jared Goff tossed the ball perfectly out in front and Gibbs won the rep soundly. He even earned kudos from the veteran linebacker.
The crowd at the team's Performance Center were certainly impressed, as they cheered following a stellar reception.
More: Dan Campbell Announces Starting Quarterback For Falcons Game
Flexibility Lions running backs give the offense
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked on Sunday morning how much flexibility having two solid running backs to attack defenses with gives the coaching staff when game planning.
“I think you’re getting another athlete. Speed and space, things of that nature. That’s one of the areas that you really can – you feel like maybe you can find an advantage there. I don’t think you can live in those packages, but I do think they’re a good changeup to have at times," said Campbell. "And then to answer that question, really, it’s about how far can – for example, Gibbs, if you’re going to do that, and you want to do a lot more of it, how much can he really expand the route tree, concepts, scheme, all of that.
"Physically, he can do a lot of things, it’s just about being about able to invest enough time to get all that stuff done with him," Campbell explained further. "Because he’s still got to get in the backfield, still got to get protections. The route side of the backfield now, we go outside, which we’re working on. So, it’s just kind of a balancing act with that. But there is a way to use it certainly when you’ve got the two horses we’ve got.”
Gibbs and Montgomery are widely regarded as one of the top running back tandems in the league. Being able to utilize different packages offensively is something new offensive coordinator John Morton is exploring and willing to implement, depending on what matchups can be exploited.
“Those things, there is a place for it. And really, there’s nothing new about Pony 21, I mean that’s what we call it," said Campbell. "It’s been around for a while. Green Bay uses the heck out of it, they always have. (Packers coach Matt) LaFleur’s big into that stuff, and it is good."
Campbell expressed excitement about working to find the right balance of utilizing different packages and getting the most out of each offensive weapon on the roster.
"There is a good place for it," Campbell said. "I think it’s, ‘What are you going to get? What kind of matchup are you going to get? Are they giving you base defense or are they giving you nickel defense? If so, what are you going to do out of that? What do you hang your hat on?’ So, there’s a place for it, it’s just about finding the right balance of how much you use it, what are you going to do with it? How much are you going to put on Gibbs, but also what about David? Out of that package, what’s good for him, too? That’s why he’s out there, too. We’re working through all of that, it’ll be good. It’s pretty exciting, though.”