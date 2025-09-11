The Best and Worst of ASU Football So Far
Believe it or not, the Arizona State Sun Devils are one-sixth of the way through this season. After having a home win against the NAU Lumberjacks and an away loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Sun Devils are 1-1. So, through two games, how has the team looked? In this piece, grades will be given out to the different position groups of the Sun Devils football team through the first two games.
Quarterback: B-
Grading Sam Leavitt's performance is somewhat hard to do. Leavitt had a very nice performance in Week 1 with some big touchdown runs and some nice throws. However, he followed that up with a very bumpy game against the Bulldogs. A B- might seem too high to some and too low for others.
However, it seems like the right grade. Sure, Sam's passing has been shaky at times, but in both games, he has used his legs very effectively. If Sam were not running as effectively, he would have a lower grade.
Running-backs: A+
This has been the highlight for ASU offensively so far this season. Whether it be Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, or Kanye Udoh, all three of ASU's main running backs have looked great so far this season! They have each shown great vision and strength in their running style. Running Backs Coach Shaun Aguano has done a really good job with the running back room so far.
Offensive Line: C
This has been one of the Sun Devils' shakier units so far, especially against the Bulldogs. The Sun Devils have not been the greatest in pass protection, as Sam Leavitt has been pressured quickly. They have been very solid in run blocking, which is why the grade is not lower, but the pass blocking needs to improve.
Wide Receiver: B
This one is an interesting grade so far for ASU. Jordyn Tyson has been amazing so far this season. He's run fluent routes and made some great catches. However, the rest of the Sun Devil receivers have not really gotten going. A B is mainly due to how amazing Tyson is, but it would be nice to see the other receivers have more production.
Secondary: C+
Oddly enough, the secondary has been a concern for ASU. The secondary has allowed a lot of big plays to opposing offenses, especially against the Bulldogs. This is something that ASU has to fix. Now, it is not all bad, as Cornerback Keith Abney II had a very nice sack in Week 1 and Myles Rowser has made some nice hits. However, there is still room for improvement.
Linebackers: B+
The Sun Devils linebacker room has been pretty strong so far. They have been great at making tackles and have been solid in coverage. Their pass coverage could improve over the middle of the field, but overall, it's a pretty good unit
Defensive Line: A-
The defensive line has shown a lot of promise for ASU early on. ASU's starting defensive tackles, C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika, have been good so far. Edge Rusher Clayton Smith has also played great, specifically in Week 2.
In conclusion, it is has been a mixed bag for Sun Devils football, but ultimately leaning positive. The next two weeks will be big if the Sun Devils can correct their mistakes.
